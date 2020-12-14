Ontario reports 1,940 new coronavirus cases, 23 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 1,940 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, marking the second highest single-day increase, to bring the provincial total to 142,121.

Monday’s case count is a jump from Sunday’s which saw 1,677 new infections. On Saturday, 1,873 cases were recorded and 1,848 on Friday. On Thursday, 1,983 cases were recorded which set a one-day record in the province.

According to Monday’s provincial report, 544 cases were recorded in Toronto, 390 in Peel Region, 191 in York Region and 134 in Hamilton and 114 in Windsor-Essex.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 100 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,972 as 23 more deaths were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario has 857 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by 44 from the previous day), with 244 patients in an intensive care unit (down by nine) and 149 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by seven).

The province said that due to the weekend, about 40 hospitals did not input their data and hospitalizations may increase when the numbers are reported.

Ontario is reporting 1,940 cases of #COVID19 and nearly 57,100 tests completed. Locally, there are 544 new cases in Toronto, 390 in Peel, 191 in York Region, 134 in Hamilton and 114 in Windsor-Essex County. There are 1,535 more resolved cases. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) December 14, 2020

The government said 57,091 tests were processed in the last 24 hours which is similar to Sunday’s which saw 58,190 tests. There is currently a backlog of 32,045 tests that need results. A total of 7,019,734 tests have been completed since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, 121,563 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 85 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,535 from the previous day.

Story continues below advertisement

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 16,586, up from the previous day at 16,204, and up from last Monday at 16,034.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The seven-day average is now at 1,841, up from yesterday at 1,839. The seven-day average one week ago was 1,820.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

69,611 people are male — an increase of 955 cases.

71,661 people are female — an increase of 968 cases.

17,870 people are 19 and under — an increase of 300 cases.

51,986 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 731 cases.

40,714 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 521 cases.

20,433 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 250 cases.

11,094 people are 80 and over — an increase of 132 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

Story continues below advertisement

The newly reported numbers for Monday’s report were pulled Sunday afternoon. Hospitalization numbers are valid as of Saturday.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,400 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of nine deaths.

Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died which has remained unchanged for months.

There are 137 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of one from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 659 active cases among long-term care residents and 737 active cases among staff — up by 15 cases and up by 25 cases, respectively, in the last day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 6,356 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 4,330 among students and 935 among staff (1,091 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 137 more cases over a 24-hour period.

In the last 14 days, the province indicates there are 1,430 cases reported among students and 300 cases among staff (three individuals were not identified) — totaling 1,733 cases.

Story continues below advertisement

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 889 out of 4,828 schools in the province.

Eighteen schools in Ontario are currently closed, the government indicated. The province notes that all schools in the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit are all currently closed for in-person classes.

There have been a total of 1,069 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 25 (14 child cases and 11 staff cases.) Out of 5,246 child care centres in Ontario, 208 currently have cases and 39 centres are closed.

Numbers for cases in schools and child care centres are updated weekdays only, at 10:30 a.m. On Monday’s , numbers are included from Thursday afternoon to Friday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement