Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 230 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend, 5 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Public Health reported 230 new COVID-19 cases on weekend, 142 on Saturday and 88 on Sunday. The city also recorded five more virus-related deaths at two long-term care homes (LTCH).

Four of the deaths are connected with the outbreak at Grace Villa, which has the city’s largest current outbreak as of Dec. 13.

Two of the women, one in her 80s and the other in her 90s, died on Saturday. Another female in her 60s died and a man in his 80s died on Friday.

Cases at the Grace Villa grew by five more on Sunday for a total of 132. Seventy-seven residents and 55 staff members have tested positive since the outbreak began on Nov. 25.

Story continues below advertisement

St. Joseph’s Villa was the other local LTCH with a death, a man in his 90s who passed on Wednesday. The home has had 48 total cases since its outbreak began on Nov. 20.

The city now has 114 deaths connected to the coronavirus pandemic.

Four new outbreaks were declared on the weekend with two more at the Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre, which now has five wards affected by COVID-19.

The hospital’s M2 inpatient unit and the E4 clinical teaching unit (CTU) were locations for the new outbreaks declared on Saturday. The three others with on-going outbreaks are the E3 CTU unit, B3 rehabilitation unit, and the F5 medicine unit.

In all, Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) says 44 people have tested positive for the coronavirus: 24 patients, 18 staff members and two students.

Read more: Outbreak declared at Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre in Hamilton

Public health says there are 26 active outbreaks at 22 locations in Hamilton as of Dec. 13, including:

Eleven long-term care homes (LTCH) — Alexander place, Amica Stoney Creek, Baywoods Place, Chartwell Willowgrove, Grace Villa, Heritage Green, Idlewyld Manor, Macassa Lodge, St. Joseph’s Villa (south tower), Shalom Village Nursing Home and Wellington Nursing Home

Two retirement homes — Ridgeview and The Village at Wentworth Heights

Two workplaces — O’Neil’s Farm Equipment and Sterling Honda

Three schools — Adelaide Hoodless Elementary, Lawfield Elementary, and Sir Wilfrid Laurier Elementary School

There are also outbreaks at eight other locations, including La Garderie le Petit Navire daycare, Rygiel Supports for Community Living, CONNECT Communities and five units of the Juravinski Hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Outbreaks at All Tool Manufacturing, St. Mark’s Elementary School, Hamilton Continuing Care, and 3 for 1 Glasses were declared over on the weekend.

The city’s other significant outbreaks include Chartwell Willowgrove LTCH with 95 coronavirus cases since its outbreak began on Oct. 22, Baywoods Place with 44 cases since starting Nov. 1, and Shalom Village Nursing Home with 48 cases since Dec. 9.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The city has reported 765 new cases in the last 10 days with four per cent of all tests coming back positive in the last seven days.

The number of active cases in Hamilton is 716 as of Dec. 13.

The city has seen 4,162 total cases during the pandemic. There are now 55 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Hamilton is in the red-control level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Sunday.

Halton Region reports 114 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend, 6 deaths

Halton Region reported 114 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend, 67 on Saturday and 47 Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Public health also recorded six more deaths, three on Saturday and three on Sunday. Four of the deaths were from the region’s largest outbreak at Wyndham Manor LTCH in Oakville, which involves 100 people: 73 residents, 18 staff members and nine others connected to the home. Fourteen people have died at the home since the outbreak began on Oct. 21.

The Delmanor Glen Abbey retirement home reported its first death connected with a current outbreak involving four people that began on Dec. 4.

The sixth death on the weekend came from Chartwell Lakeshore retirement home, reported on Saturday.

Recent outbreaks in Halton have accounted for 43 coronavirus-related deaths. There have been a total of 84 deaths tied to COVID-19 in Halton since the pandemic began.

Halton has 40 outbreaks, including 20 institutional outbreaks at eleven long-term care homes (Allendale in Milton, Billings Court Manor, Burloak and Mount Nemo Christian in Burlington, Bennett Health Care Centre and Extendicare Halton Hills in Georgetown, Chartwell Waterford, Northridge, Post Inn Village, West Oak Village and Wyndham Manor, all in Oakville), seven retirement homes (Amica Georgetown, Chartwell Lakeshore, Pearl and Pine, Sunrise and Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington, as well as Delmanor Glen Abbey and Palermo Village in Oakville) and two hospitals (the acute medicine unit of Joeseph Brant Hospital in Burlington and the Milton District Hospital).

The outbreak at the Allendale LTCH grew by six more cases on the weekend to 69 COVID-19 cases involving 50 residents: 10 staff and nine others connected with the home. The outbreak began on Nov. 13.

Story continues below advertisement

The region has one active school outbreak involving one case at St. Anne Elementary in Burlington.

Halton has 409 active cases as of Dec. 13, with Milton accounting for 135 and Burlington accounting for 134.

Halton has had 4,484 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Halton Region is in the red-control level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Sunday.

Niagara Region reports 136 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend

Niagara public health reported 136 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend: 65 on Saturday and 71 on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 337 active cases as of Dec. 13.

The region has 18 active outbreaks with eight of them institutional at two retirement homes (The Meadows of Dorchester in Niagara Falls and Garden City Manor in St. Catharines), four long-term care homes (Maple Park Lodge and Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie, as well as Woodlands of Sunset in Welland and Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls) and at two Niagara Health hospitals (Greater Niagara Falls General and Welland Country General).

Overall, Niagara has had 2,575 total positive cases and 87 virus-related deaths.

Niagara Region is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Sunday.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 13 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend, 1 death

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend. The region has had 726 lab-confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began.

There are 48 active cases as of Dec. 13.

The two counties have had 33 combined COVID-19-connected deaths since the pandemic began. The latest death was reported Friday and was a resident from the community.

Story continues below advertisement

There are no institutional outbreaks in the region, according to public health.

The region’s daily rolling average number of cases in the past seven days is five.

Haldimand-Norfolk is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Sunday.

Brant County reports 40 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend

Brant County’s health unit (BCHU) reported 40 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend: 20 on Saturday and 20 on Sunday. The region now has had 635 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 82 active cases as of Dec. 13 with one person receiving hospital care.

The region has just one institutional outbreak at St. John’s college in Brantford with a pair of student cases, while a workplace outbreak at the Walmart on 300 King George Rd. continues after two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

Read more: Hamilton councillors approve measures to support small business recovery

The region has had five deaths tied to COVID-19 and is reporting a weekly incidence rate in virus cases at 39.49 per 100,000.

Brant County is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s new COVID-19 as of Dec. 13.

Advertisement