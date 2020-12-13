Ontario reports 1,677 new coronavirus cases, 16 more deaths

Ontario reported 1,677 new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 140,181.
Sixteen deaths were also reported, raising the provincial death toll to 3,949.
“Locally, there are 456 new cases in Toronto, 356 in Peel and 143 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.
“There are 1,678 more resolved cases.”
A total of 120,028 cases are considered resolved.
Nearly 58,200 additional tests were completed, which is an all-time high. Ontario has now completed a total of 6,962,643 tests, while 51,051 remain under investigation.
