Ontario reports 1,677 new coronavirus cases, 16 more deaths

Ontario reported 1,677 new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 140,181.

Sixteen deaths were also reported, raising the provincial death toll to 3,949.

“Locally, there are 456 new cases in Toronto, 356 in Peel and 143 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

“There are 1,678 more resolved cases.”

A total of 120,028 cases are considered resolved.

Nearly 58,200 additional tests were completed, which is an all-time high. Ontario has now completed a total of 6,962,643 tests, while 51,051 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 3.2 per cent, which is the same the past two days and down from last Sunday when it was 3.9 per cent. There are 813 people hospitalized with the virus (down by 42), with 253 in intensive care (up by 16) and 142 on a ventilator (down by one). The newly reported numbers were pulled from from databases Saturday afternoon. Hospitalization numbers are valid as of Friday.

— More to come

