COVID-19: Ross Memorial Hospital launches vaccine rollout to front-line staff, physicians

COVID-19 vaccination rollout is underway at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ont.

According to the hospital, on Wednesday the first doses of the Pfizer COVID‐19 vaccine were administered to 78 staff and physicians. The rollout will prioritize staff and physicians who are considered front-line, in high-risk clinical areas.

The hospital anticipates all of its highest priority staff and physicians will receive their first dose by the end of this week.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit has confirmed that the hospital will receive enough doses of the Pfizer vaccine over the coming weeks to complete both first and second doses for its entire team of more than 1,000 staff and physicians, as well as to support vaccinations for other health-care workers in the community.

“This marks an important milestone in the battle against COVID‐19 — a battle which our staff and physicians have been on the front lines of for a year now,” stated Kelly Isfan, hospital president and CEO. “We can all sleep better knowing that our team is protected against this deadly virus, and we can continue to provide exceptional care to our community.”

Dr. Ian Gemmill, acting medical officer of health for the HKPR District Health Unit, thanks the hospital for its efforts to vaccinate health-care workers.

“The hospital and its staff have worked with the local public health agency throughout this pandemic, and they continue to help to prevent the spread of this virus to others by vaccinating their staff who are seeing and treating patients,” he said.

When can I get COVID-19 vaccine? We hear this a lot and ask for your patience. Vaccines are still limited and currently being provided to priority groups. Everyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one in coming months. For more updates, visit: https://t.co/Ootqatrcd9 pic.twitter.com/5en7aVa3mm — HKPRD Health Unit (@HKPRDHU) February 25, 2021

The health unit continues to provide the Pfizer vaccine to long-term care homes and high-risk retirement homes to ensure staff are vaccinated. Plans continue for further vaccinations of residents, beginning with those over the age of 80 later this month.

The provincial government has announced the launching of a new provincial registration system that area residents, starting with people over the age of 80 years, will be able to use to book appointments for their vaccination. The system is expected to launch on March 15 and will include a phone‐in option for those residents who do not have access to a computer.

“We are asking our residents to be patient for just a bit longer,” Gemmill said. “We are finalizing our clinic plans based on when we expect to receive more vaccine and the booking system will soon be coming online. Once those are in place, we will start to see those residents over the age of 80 years start to be vaccinated locally.”

Information regarding vaccines for the next priority populations and general public will be made available on the health unit’s website.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the health unit reported 24 active cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction, including nine in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Ross Memorial Hospital reported no admissions for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

