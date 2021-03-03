COVID-19: Single new cases in Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County; active cases fall to 24

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports two new cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction on Wednesday.

One new case was reported in both the City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County. Of the health unit’s 1,033 cases since the pandemic was declared, 956 are now resolved (four more since Tuesday) or approximately 92.5 per cent.

The number of active cases for the health unit continues to drop, falling to 24 on Wednesday, down from 27 on Tuesday. There are 15 active cases in Northumberland County and nine in the Kawarthas.

There remains 14 variant of concern cases for the health unit and these consist of a dozen cases in Northumberland and two in the Kawarthas.

The number of high-risk contacts also dropped to 82 on Wednesday, down from 100 reported on Tuesday.

COVID-19 case data for March 3, 2021. HKPR District Health Unit

As of Tuesday, there are two people receiving hospitalized care, both in an intensive care unit. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports that it does not currently have any COVID-19 admissions as of noon Wednesday.

The only active outbreak for the health unit is at Regency Place long-term care and retirement homes in Port Hope. The outbreak was declared on Jan. 30 after a staff member tested positive.

The death toll from COVID-19 remains at 66 for the health unit: 55 people in the Kawarthas — which included 28 residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon in the spring 2020 and 18 residents at Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay following an outbreak in January which was declared over on Monday.

There have also been 11 deaths in Northumberland County and none in Haliburton County.

