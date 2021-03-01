COVID-19 outbreaks over at Caressant Care McLaughlin, Warkworth Place; variants increase in Northumberland

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported two COVID-19 outbreaks over on Monday along with four new cases in its jurisdiction, two which are new variants.

Outbreaks were declared over at both Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay and Warkworth Place long-term care.

Declared on Jan. 9, the deadly outbreak at the 96-bed facility in Lindsay claimed the lives of 18 residents. A total of 62 residents and 49 staff tested positive with COVID-19 during the outbreak.

Late last month, Ross Memorial Hospital assumed operations of the home on a 90-day voluntary management contract to run until May 21. The hospital and various agencies have been providing more than 25 staff to support the home.

“We are relieved this day has come,” stated Veronica Nelson, RMH’s executive lead. “Everyone worked as a team to get this outbreak under control. This was truly a collaborative effort amongst Caressant Care staff, Hospital staff, agency staff and our essential caregivers. We can now focus on the important work of prevention and bringing back activities and services our residents enjoy. We can also begin to welcome back our essential caregivers.”

Jim Lavelle, president of Woodstock, Ont.,-based Caressant Care Nursing and Retirement Homes, said he’s “grateful” to everyone who fought the outbreak.

“I am so grateful to our staff, Ross Memorial Hospital, our families, and other care partners for coming together to help Caressant Care McLaughlin and our residents in this time of need,” he stated. “I also want to express my deepest sympathies to the families, and to the staff, who consider our residents part of their extended family, on the passing of their loved ones.

“Now is the time to begin the healing process as we continue to care for our residents.” Tweet This

The outbreak at Warkworth Place was declared on Feb. 17 when one staff member tested positive.

Only one outbreak remains active Monday for the health unit: Regency long-term care home in Port Hope. There is currently one staff member who tested positive and is recovering at home.

Also on Monday, the health unit reported four new cases (two of them variants) — over the last 48 hours — all in Northumberland County. They follow three new cases reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Saturday afternoon. There are now 14 variant cases for the health unit — a dozen in Northumberland County and two in the Kawarthas. However, the health unit reports the total number of active cases falls to 32, down from 36 reported on Saturday: 21 in Northumberland and 11 in the Kawarthas.

COVID-19 case data for March 1, 2021. HKPR District Health Unit

Of the health unit’s 1,031 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginnings, 946 are now resolved — approximately 92 per cent.

Schools in the health unit’s jurisdiction with active cases as of Monday morning were:

Cobourg Collegiate Institute: 1 (unchanged)

Northumberland Hills Public School in Castleton: 1 (unchanged)

Plainville Public School in Gores Landing: 2 (up from 1 reported on Friday)

St. Dominic Catholic Elementary School in Lindsay: 1 (unchanged)

The total number of hospitalized cases remains unchanged at 44. There are three patients currently receiving hospitalized care, two of whom are in an intensive care unit. Ross Memorial Hospital reported no COVID-19 patients as of noon Monday.

The health unit’s death toll remains at 66 — 55 in the City of Kawartha Lakes and 11 in Northumberland County and none in Haliburton County.

