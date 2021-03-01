Menu

The Morning Show
March 1 2021 10:25am
06:21

Is Canada’s vaccine rollout working? Doctor answers our COVID-19 questions

Infectious diseases expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch checks in with The Morning Show to answers the latest coronavirus questions.

