Guelph reports 53 new COVID-19 cases from weekend, active cases up to 119

Guelph’s public health unit reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, raising its total case count to 2,712 during the pandemic.

The updated data encompasses the entire weekend as active cases increased by 29 from Friday to 119. That includes four people in the hospital being treated for the coronavirus.

Guelph’s death toll of 37 remained unchanged over the weekend.

Another 24 people have recovered, bringing Guelph’s resolved cases to 2,556.

According to public health’s online portal, Guelph reported 309 new cases of COVID-19 in February, including 14 fatalities.

Wellington County

Wellington County reported seven new cases of COVID-19 from the weekend, bringing its total case count to 975.

Active cases fell by two over the weekend to 26 in the county and that includes one person in the hospital with the coronavirus.

The death toll increased by one to 33 fatal cases during the pandemic.

Eight more people have recovered from the disease as resolved cases reached 918 during the pandemic.

COVID-19 outbreaks

A deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the Village of Riverside Glen has been declared over.

It was declared on Jan. 10 in the retirement home and saw 85 confirmed cases connected to it, including five fatalities.

The outbreak was one of two plaguing the facility.

A second outbreak in the long-term care home was declared over on Feb. 23 after 76 confirmed cases, including nine deaths.

There are now four COVID-19 outbreaks among Guelph and Wellington County’s long-term care and retirement homes.

Another deadly outbreak at Caressant Care’s long-term care home in Wellington North continues after it was declared on Dec. 26, 2020.

COVID-19 vaccines

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has administered 16,697 vaccines since its rollout began on Jan. 6.

That’s 1,151 more vaccinations than what was reported on Friday.

The number of fully vaccinated individuals — those who have received two doses — has grown by 32 to 6,426.

That’s 2.5 per cent of the eligible population in the jurisdiction who have been fully vaccinated.

