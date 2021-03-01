Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

42 more COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region push total to 10,744

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 1, 2021 3:16 pm
Click to play video 'Is Canada’s vaccine rollout working? Doctor answers our COVID-19 questions' Is Canada’s vaccine rollout working? Doctor answers our COVID-19 questions
WATCH: Is Canada’s vaccine rollout working? Doctor answers our COVID-19 questions

Waterloo Public Health reported 42 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 10,744.

That pushed the rolling seven-day average for new cases up to 51.28.

Read more: Canada hopeful 1st doses of AstraZeneca vaccine could arrive as early as Wednesday

Another nine cases are now listed as having a variant of concern with the total number of cases in that category now sitting at 99.

The number of cases involving the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first discovered in the U.K., remains at 10 with the other 89 cases being undetermined.

There are two other variants of concern in Ontario, including one first discovered in Brazil and the other South Africa.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Johnson & Johnson vaccine begins rollout to U.S. vaccination sites' Coronavirus: Johnson & Johnson vaccine begins rollout to U.S. vaccination sites
Coronavirus: Johnson & Johnson vaccine begins rollout to U.S. vaccination sites

Another 45 people were cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases to 10.094.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

For the second straight day there were no new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area, leaving the death toll at 227.

This leaves the total number of active cases at 407, including 41 people who are in area hospitals as a result of COVID-19.

Read more: Experts caution against ‘pick-and-choose’ attitude about vaccine options

A new outbreak was reported in a congregate setting pushing the total number to 24.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 1,023 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 301,839.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Monday’s provincial report, 280 cases were recorded in Toronto, 182 in Peel Region, 72 in Ottawa, 55 in Thunder Bay and 53 in Hamilton.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 50 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 6,986 as six more virus-related fatalities were reported which is the lowest daily increase in deaths since the end of October.

*With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19WaterlooCambridgeKitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newsOntario. NewsCovid-19 KitchenerCOVID-19 CambridgeWaterloo COVID-19 numbersKitchener Waterloo COVID-19 update
Flyers
More weekly flyers