42 more COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region push total to 10,744

Waterloo Public Health reported 42 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 10,744.

That pushed the rolling seven-day average for new cases up to 51.28.

Another nine cases are now listed as having a variant of concern with the total number of cases in that category now sitting at 99.

The number of cases involving the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first discovered in the U.K., remains at 10 with the other 89 cases being undetermined.

There are two other variants of concern in Ontario, including one first discovered in Brazil and the other South Africa.

Another 45 people were cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases to 10.094.

For the second straight day there were no new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area, leaving the death toll at 227.

This leaves the total number of active cases at 407, including 41 people who are in area hospitals as a result of COVID-19.

A new outbreak was reported in a congregate setting pushing the total number to 24.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 1,023 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 301,839.

According to Monday’s provincial report, 280 cases were recorded in Toronto, 182 in Peel Region, 72 in Ottawa, 55 in Thunder Bay and 53 in Hamilton.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 50 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 6,986 as six more virus-related fatalities were reported which is the lowest daily increase in deaths since the end of October.

*With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues