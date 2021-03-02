Guelph reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, active cases fall to 107

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, raising its total case count to 2,714 during the pandemic.

Active cases fell by 12 from the previous day to 107. That includes three people in the hospital being treated for the coronavirus.

Guelph’s death toll of 37 remained unchanged.

Another 14 people have recovered, bringing Guelph’s resolved cases to 2,570.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health reported a seven-day moving case rate of 45.2 cases per 100,000, which puts the region in red of the province’s COVID-19 response framework.

Wellington County

Wellington County reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing its total case count to 978.

Active cases fell by five from the previous day to 21 in the county and that includes one person in the hospital with the coronavirus.

The death toll of 33 remained unchanged.

Six more people have recovered from the disease as resolved cases reached 924 during the pandemic.

COVID-19 outbreaks

No new COVID-19 outbreaks were declared among Guelph’s and Wellington County’s long-term care and retirement homes.

There are five active outbreaks in the area.

A deadly outbreak at Caressant Care’s long-term care home in Wellington North continues. There have been 120 confirmed cases, including 19 fatalities, since the outbreak was declared on Dec. 26.

There are no outbreaks among schools in Guelph and Wellington County.

COVID-19 vaccines

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has administered 17,381 vaccines since its rollout began on Jan. 6.

That’s 684 more vaccinations than what was reported the previous day.

The number of fully vaccinated individuals — those who have received two doses — has grown by nine to 6,435.

That means 2.5 per cent of the eligible population in the jurisdiction has been fully vaccinated.

Medical officer of health Dr. Nicola Mercer reported on Monday that most long-term care and retirement home residents have been fully vaccinated.

