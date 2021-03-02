Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police seize dog, charge Waterloo man after alleged animal abuse

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 2, 2021 10:15 am
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station.
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police charged an 18-year-old man after a report of dog abuse in the City of Waterloo last week.

Police say officers were called to a home in the area of Albert Street and University Avenue for an animal abuse report.

Read more: Police seize more than $80K in illegal drugs during raid of home in Cambridge

A witness recorded a man allegedly hitting a dog numerous times on their cell phone before reporting the incident to police.

Trending Stories

The man has been charged with causing distress to an animal under the Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act.

Read more: Police officers cleared of wrongdoing in connection with Waterloo arrest

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the dog was seized and turned over the Kitchener Waterloo Humane Society.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeAnimal AbuseDog AbuseUniversity avenue waterlooUniversity district waterlooAlbert Street WaterlooAnimal abuse waterlooDog abuse waterloo
Flyers
More weekly flyers