Police seize dog, charge Waterloo man after alleged animal abuse

Waterloo Regional Police charged an 18-year-old man after a report of dog abuse in the City of Waterloo last week.

Police say officers were called to a home in the area of Albert Street and University Avenue for an animal abuse report.

A witness recorded a man allegedly hitting a dog numerous times on their cell phone before reporting the incident to police.

The man has been charged with causing distress to an animal under the Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act.

Police say the dog was seized and turned over the Kitchener Waterloo Humane Society.