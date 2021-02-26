Police officers cleared of wrongdoing in connection with Waterloo arrest

Send this page to someone via email

The province’s police watchdog has cleared Waterloo Regional Police officers of wrongdoing in connection with a man’s injuries that occurred during an arrest at an apartment building in Waterloo last July.

A report from the Special Investigations Unit says officers were called to the building shortly after midnight last July for reports that woman had been injured.

Officers were met by a naked man who would not allow entry into the unit to speak with the injured woman.

They asked the man to step aside and after he refused they attempted to handcuff him.

He is said to have bitten and headbutted the officers as they took him to the ground and attempted to handcuff him.

Story continues below advertisement

The SIU says other officers arrived and eventually used a stun gun to subdue him enough to allow for handcuffs to be used.

Following the man’s arrest, he was diagnosed with a fractured left orbital bone and broken nose.

“On my assessment of the evidence, there are no reasonable grounds to believe that either officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the Complainant’s arrest and injuries,” SIU director Joseph Martino wrote in his report.

“The takedown in the living room was a reasonable tactic. The complainant had presented a formidable physical challenge to that point and would be better controlled on the floor.”

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.