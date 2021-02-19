Ontario’s police watchdog investigating circumstances around toddler death in Stratford

Send this page to someone via email

The province’s police watchdog says it is investigating the circumstances surrounding the recent death of an 18-month-old toddler in Stratford.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says police were called to a home at around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday for a medical distress call involving a child.

The SIU says CPR was performed before the child was transported to hospital.

The toddler was pronounced deceased at 6:21 a.m.

Read more: Former OPP superintendent charged with sexual assault following SIU investigation

The SIU says its investigation will look at “the conduct of the police in the weeks prior to the date of the child’s death and whether an appropriate level of care was exercised with respect to the child’s well-being.”

Story continues below advertisement

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.