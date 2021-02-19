Menu

Crime

Ontario’s police watchdog investigating circumstances around toddler death in Stratford

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 19, 2021 2:32 pm
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a toddler in Stratford.
The province’s police watchdog says it is investigating the circumstances surrounding the recent death of an 18-month-old toddler in Stratford.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says police were called to a home at around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday for a medical distress call involving a child.

The SIU says CPR was performed before the child was transported to hospital.

The toddler was pronounced deceased at 6:21 a.m.

The SIU says its investigation will look at “the conduct of the police in the weeks prior to the date of the child’s death and whether an appropriate level of care was exercised with respect to the child’s well-being.”

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

SIU
