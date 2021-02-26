Edmonton adds more security guards, surveillance cameras to transit system

Send this page to someone via email

In response to an increase of harassment, discrimination and crime at some transit centres, the City of Edmonton is adding more security measures.

The changes will take effect Saturday, Feb. 27 at 5:30 a.m., the city said in a news release.

Ten additional security guards are being deployed to transit facilities “based on intelligence-led data.”

These guards will compliment the team already monitoring the 19 LRT and transit stations.

“Security guards have direct access to the ETS Control Centre that can dispatch transit peace officers, or the Edmonton Police Service (EPS), if needed,” the city said.

The team will have access to additional video surveillance via CCTV security cameras on transit “to proactively monitor facilities.”

“These enhanced measures will be in place for two months, and be actively monitored and evaluated to ensure resources are being deployed to key locations to prevent and address issues when they arise,” the city said.

Security measures are being boosted to make sure transit is safe for passengers and staff.

Over the last three months, there have been a number of attacks on Black women wearing hijabs at Edmonton transit stations.

“We will not tolerate any form of racism or violence and we encourage Edmontonians to contact authorities if they see something suspicious or inappropriate,” the city said.

“As a Safe City, ETS and partners are committed to ending gender-based violence against women and girls in all their diversity in public spaces. ETS is also continuing its community collaboration with diverse groups this year in order to develop community-based action plans that will further enhance safety and security on transit.”

In addition to the enhanced safety measures, other initiatives in place include:

Proactive patrols on transit (EPS, community engagement teams, transit peace officers) to educate, liaise with support services

Blue emergency phones in LRT stations and transit centres

Push buttons on LRT cars

New Transit Watch text message service — a discreet way to contact ETS Control Centre (text or call 780-442-4900)

More than 3,900 surveillance cameras