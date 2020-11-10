Menu

Crime

Edmonton transit using ‘gender-based techniques’ to enhance safety and security

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted November 10, 2020 3:51 pm
The Southgate Transit Centre in south Edmonton on Dec. 12, 2017.
The Southgate Transit Centre in south Edmonton on Dec. 12, 2017. Global News

In an effort to make riders feel safer on Edmonton transit, the city has announced a new, gender-based approach to safety.

Starting Friday, the Edmonton Transit Service will launch a Transit Watch text service that will allow riders to discreetly report any safety or security concerns on transit like harassment, disorder and suspicious behaviour.

Edmonton woman assaulted on LRT doesn’t know why help took so long – Nov 15, 2019

Riders can text the existing Transit Watch phone number, 780-442-4900, and the message will be delivered directly to staff in the control centre 24/7.

Read more: Edmonton woman assaulted on LRT wants to know why help took so long

The control centre will respond to the text and will send any appropriate resources.

“We’ve heard from women and girls about the importance of having a discreet way to report safety and security concerns on transit,” Carrie Hotton-MacDonald, director of business integration for ETS, said in a news release on Tuesday.

“This safety initiative provides another layer of reporting that will help empower our riders to report concerns.

A closer look at transit safety in Edmonton – Oct 2, 2019

Hotton-MacDonald said the system will have the added benefit of insight and data that will allow ETS to strategically deploy resources to the right place at the right time.

Read more: Edmonton Transit begins installation of driver shields on full bus fleet

Since 2018, ETS has seen a 300 per cent increase in reporting incidents. The city points to improved surveillance, personnel presence and communication efforts that outline how to report concerns as reasons for the increase.

The city also reported a 30 per cent decrease in criminal occurrences and a 50 per cent decrease in mischief at LRT stations and transit centres with security guards.

Edmonton to adopt transit security improvements – Oct 9, 2018

In 2018, council invested $22 million in an effort to further enhance safety and security on transit.

“There’s still lots of work to do in our strategic safety plan, but I’m very proud of the community work we’re doing and the direction we’re taking,” Hotton-MacDonald said.

Read more: Edmonton looking at options to help those who use transit to stay warm during COVID-19 crisis

The city said it worked with community groups and agencies like the Women’s Advocacy Voice of Edmonton, the ETS advisory board and members of the Edmonton Safe City Community Collaboration Committee to better understand the root causes of safety concerns that women and girls have.

