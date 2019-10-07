Edmonton Transit begins installation of driver shields on full bus fleet

Send this page to someone via email

On Monday, Edmonton Transit Service will begin the full installation of retractable driver shields across the entire fleet of buses.

The installation began in May, when the first four shields were installed as a test to determine the requirements that different bus models had. Based on those requirements, the manufacturer was able to produce customized shields for each model of bus.

The retractable shield allows drivers to open or close a power window, as needed.

“It’s very important we provide a safe working environment for all of our operators,” said ETS branch manager Eddie Robar. “Operators spend many hours behind the wheel and we need to help ensure they all return home safely at the end of their shift.”

The shields will be installed first on ETS’ 159 air conditioned buses.

About 30 will be installed each week.

ETS expects its entire fleet, about 1,000 buses, to have the shields installed by fall 2020.

Council approved $20 million for the installation last fall.

