Traffic

Edmonton Transit begins installation of driver shields on full bus fleet

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted October 7, 2019 12:53 pm
Updated October 7, 2019 12:56 pm
Safety shields coming to Edmonton transit buses
May 15: The road ahead is about to become safer for Edmonton bus drivers. Vinesh Pratap reports on why new safety shields are coming to the city's transit buses.

On Monday, Edmonton Transit Service will begin the full installation of retractable driver shields across the entire fleet of buses.

The installation began in May, when the first four shields were installed as a test to determine the requirements that different bus models had. Based on those requirements, the manufacturer was able to produce customized shields for each model of bus.

READ MORE: New driver safety shields installed in 4 Edmonton buses

The retractable shield allows drivers to open or close a power window, as needed.

“It’s very important we provide a safe working environment for all of our operators,” said ETS branch manager Eddie Robar. “Operators spend many hours behind the wheel and we need to help ensure they all return home safely at the end of their shift.”

New operator retractable shields are being installed on four Edmonton Transit buses in order to determine installation requirements on different bus models within the fleet. May 15, 2019.
New operator retractable shields are being installed on four Edmonton Transit buses in order to determine installation requirements on different bus models within the fleet. May 15, 2019. Eric Beck, Global News

The shields will be installed first on ETS’ 159 air conditioned buses.

Story continues below advertisement

About 30 will be installed each week.

ETS expects its entire fleet, about 1,000 buses, to have the shields installed by fall 2020.

READ MORE: Retractable shields considered for Edmonton transit buses

Council approved $20 million for the installation last fall.

Transit safety: City of Edmonton taking ‘holistic’ approach when deciding between bus shields and hiring more security officers
Transit safety: City of Edmonton taking ‘holistic’ approach when deciding between bus shields and hiring more security officers
