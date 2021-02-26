NSLC confirms COVID-19 case found in its head office distribution centre in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

A spokesperson for the NSLC confirmed a case of COVID-19 in its head office distribution centre complex in Halifax.

The NSLC’s communications officer, Beverley Ware, said the company closed the building on Chain Lake Drive late on Thursday to conduct a thorough cleaning and disinfecting.

“We’re awaiting Public Health’s direction on what they require of us and we’re prepared to do anything to keep our employees safe,” said Ware.

This news comes after Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health announced on Thursday that the province has recently been seeing new COVID-19 cases with no clear link to travel or a known case, which has been concerning as case numbers continue to creep up.

Nova Scotia reported eight new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday in its highest daily count since Jan. 11.

Ware said the confirmed case and the closure of the building will not interrupt business.

“Our stores do have a safety supply of inventory build in, so we don’t expect any company disruptions at this time,” she said.

The NSLC’s head office distribution centre is expected to reopen on Monday.

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, will be providing an update on the province’s response to COVID-19.

The briefing is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. and will be livestreamed on the Global website.

“I want to remind people of the importance of following all the public health measures, as well as keeping your social circles small and consistent,” Strang said on Thursday.

“If you do have several close contacts, consider making testing part of your regular COVID-19 prevention measures.”

—With files from Karla Renic