New University of Regina scholarships honour late sports broadcaster Warren Woods

University of Regina journalism students are now able to apply for a new scholarship honouring the late Saskatchewan sports broadcaster Warren Woods.

Woods died in January following a month-long battle with COVID-19.

The 66-year-old spent decades covering local sports in Regina which included providing regular coverage with the U of R teams and calling Rams football on the radio.

Twelve “Woodsy Scholarships” funded by Rawlco Radio will be available for students over the next three years.

Woods’ children Nicole and Chris say they are pleased with the scholarships and believe their dad would be happy with them.

“Our dad valued education very highly as the son of a minister, teacher and doctor who was born in a blue-collar home,” Nicole said.

“He saw how far education could take someone and believed no one should be limited by the amount in their wallets in order to attain their goals.

“Chris and I are both very proud to have his name and legacy attached to this scholarship, especially for a field that he was so passionate about.”

Mark Taylor, the head of the school of journalism, said the scholarships are much appreciated and knows they will have a positive impact on his students.

“As a broadcaster and a person, Warren Woods touched a lot of lives throughout our community and this country,” Taylor said.

“The School of Journalism is honoured to help support student journalists for years to come through a scholarship in Warren’s memory.”

Woods contracted the novel coronavirus in early December 2020 and died on Jan. 20.