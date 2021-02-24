Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

New University of Regina scholarships honour late sports broadcaster Warren Woods

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
New scholarships are being offered at the University of Regina honouring the late Saskatchewan sports broadcaster Warren Woods after he died from COVID-19 in January.
New scholarships are being offered at the University of Regina honouring the late Saskatchewan sports broadcaster Warren Woods after he died from COVID-19 in January. Credit / Warren Woods Facebook

University of Regina journalism students are now able to apply for a new scholarship honouring the late Saskatchewan sports broadcaster Warren Woods.

Woods died in January following a month-long battle with COVID-19.

The 66-year-old spent decades covering local sports in Regina which included providing regular coverage with the U of R teams and calling Rams football on the radio.

Read more: Regina sports broadcaster Warren Woods dies due to COVID-19 complications

Twelve “Woodsy Scholarships” funded by Rawlco Radio will be available for students over the next three years.

Woods’ children Nicole and Chris say they are pleased with the scholarships and believe their dad would be happy with them.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our dad valued education very highly as the son of a minister, teacher and doctor who was born in a blue-collar home,” Nicole said.

Read more: Community shows its love for Regina sports broadcaster battling COVID-19

“He saw how far education could take someone and believed no one should be limited by the amount in their wallets in order to attain their goals.

Trending Stories

“Chris and I are both very proud to have his name and legacy attached to this scholarship, especially for a field that he was so passionate about.”

Mark Taylor, the head of the school of journalism, said the scholarships are much appreciated and knows they will have a positive impact on his students.

Click to play video 'Regina sports broadcaster Warren Woods dies due to COVID-19 complications' Regina sports broadcaster Warren Woods dies due to COVID-19 complications
Regina sports broadcaster Warren Woods dies due to COVID-19 complications – Jan 21, 2021

“As a broadcaster and a person, Warren Woods touched a lot of lives throughout our community and this country,” Taylor said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The School of Journalism is honoured to help support student journalists for years to come through a scholarship in Warren’s memory.”

Woods contracted the novel coronavirus in early December 2020 and died on Jan. 20.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Saskatoon SportsSaskatchewan NewsRegina Sportssaskatoon coronavirusregina COVID-19Sask COVID-19sask coronavirusU of RWarren WoodsUnveristy of ReginaSports Broadcaster
Flyers
More weekly flyers