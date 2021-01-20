Regina sports broadcaster dies due to COVID-19 complications, family says

Send this page to someone via email

Warren Woods has died due to complications from COVID-19, according to his family.

Locally known as ‘Woodsy,’ the longtime Regina sports broadcaster was 66 years of age.

His death was confirmed by his family who issued a statement Wednesday evening. His two children Nicole and Chris were by his side when he passed away at 3:25 p.m. on Wednesday.

“They wish to express their immense gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and specialists on the medical intensive care unit and unit 3E at Regina General Hospital for all their attention and care,” read a family statement.

Following his diagnosis in early December, a GoFundMe page was setup to help with his recovery. As of Wednesday night, the page had raised more than $64,000.

“Nicole and Chris are also grateful for the outpouring of support Warren has received from across the country over the last seven weeks. It’s comforting for them to know how many people cared about their dad.”

Woods had a lengthy career in broadcast, spending many years leading the sports team at Global News in Regina before leaving for CJME in 2013.

His family said details about a celebration of Woods’ life will come at a later date.

