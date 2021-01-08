Menu

Canada

Community shows its love for Regina sports broadcaster battling COVID-19

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
The community has raised nearly $43,000 as of Friday for Regina sports broadcaster Warren 'Woodsy' Woods who is in the hospital battling COVID-19.
Courtesy / Warren Woods Facebook

There is no lack of community support shown to a Regina sports broadcaster who is in the hospital after being contracting COVID-19 in early December.

Locally known as ‘Woodsy,’ Warren Woods, 66, is being treated at the Regina General Hospital and has what’s being described as a long and difficult road ahead.

Read more: Canada begins coronavirus vaccine rollout. Here are the provinces’ plans

As of Friday afternoon, more than 400 people have donated nearly $43,000 to help address any future medical costs such as physical therapy.

Woods has a lengthy career in broadcast, spending many years leading the sports team at Global News in Regina before leaving for CJME in 2013.

Read more: Coronavirus: Regina High Schools Athletic Association delays winter sports until February

Whether it was covering curling, hockey or Saskatchewan’s beloved Roughriders, Woods provided in-depth knowledge like very few could in the province.

Trending Stories

Global News has reached out to Woods family members and will update this article when we hears back.

Visit his GoFundMe Page if you would like to donate.

How did the Regina Pats do at the Memorial Cup? – May 31, 2018
