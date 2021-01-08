Community shows its love for Regina sports broadcaster battling COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

There is no lack of community support shown to a Regina sports broadcaster who is in the hospital after being contracting COVID-19 in early December.

Locally known as ‘Woodsy,’ Warren Woods, 66, is being treated at the Regina General Hospital and has what’s being described as a long and difficult road ahead.

As of Friday afternoon, more than 400 people have donated nearly $43,000 to help address any future medical costs such as physical therapy.

Woods has a lengthy career in broadcast, spending many years leading the sports team at Global News in Regina before leaving for CJME in 2013.

Whether it was covering curling, hockey or Saskatchewan’s beloved Roughriders, Woods provided in-depth knowledge like very few could in the province.

Global News has reached out to Woods family members and will update this article when we hears back.

Visit his GoFundMe Page if you would like to donate.

