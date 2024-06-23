Menu

Sports

Cricket field expansion coming to Regina as the sport grows in Saskatchewan

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted June 23, 2024 12:42 pm
1 min read
The sport of cricket is becoming more popular in Regina. View image in full screen
The sport of cricket is becoming more popular in Regina. Global News/ Moosa Imran
The City of Regina is looking to help build the sport of cricket in the city as interest grows.

Regina mayor Sandra Masters said city council is putting forward a request for proposal to expand a cricket field in Grassick Park.

Masters said Regina experiences short summers and long winters, so they want to be able to offer recreational activities wherever they can.

“Cricket is one of those (activities) that we know there’s a very high demand for, and they make beautiful parks,” Masters said.

She said the aim is to continue investing in park spaces so residents feel like this is a city where you can have a great quality of life.

Rana Imran, director of Cricket Canada and president of the Saskatchewan and Regina cricket associations, said the sport is growing in Saskatchewan.

“In Regina alone, we have 46 teams,” Imran said.

He said interest in cricket has been growing each year, but especially in the past three years.

Imran said for many community members from Pakistan and India, cricket is the only sport they play and love.

He said they’ve been working closely with the city to build the sport.

Regina currently has three cricket grounds, the one at Grassick Park, one at Douglas Park and the other at Sharp Park.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

