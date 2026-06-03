ANALYSIS: Stanley Cup final has multiple Manitoba and Winnipeg storylines

In sports journalism, there’s an old credo that suggests that in order to remain impartial, one simply cheers not for the score, but for the story.

And with the Stanley Cup final getting underway Tuesday night between a pair of teams far enough away from Winnipeg where a rooting interest could wane due to the distance, that is certainly not the case in finding a local connection with Vegas or Carolina.

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Between the two NHL finalists – both winners of one Stanley Cup in their franchise’s history – there are no fewer than eight players in the series with ties to Manitoba, either as a player or via birth.

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Of those, the Golden Knights have five, including Winnipeg’s Mark Stone, who is looking to hoist his second cup in the last four years as Vegas’s captain. Meanwhile, Cole Smith – an American from Minnesota – still has some ties here after playing two seasons of junior hockey in Steinbach a decade ago.

On the Hurricanes’ side, Winnipeg’s Seth Jarvis has become not only a favourite local son, but also one with an abundance of hockey skill and personal charisma that’s frankly hard to cheer against, especially with the outward loyalty he maintains for his hometown.

And then there’s Nikolaj Ehlers.

He’s been a varying story in Winnipeg for the last 12 months, especially at this time last year, when his contract with the Jets was expiring and his future uncertain leading up to July 1 free agency.

And while Ehlers did leave Manitoba as expected after 10 years to be closer to his sister in Florida and for a chance to win it all on Tobacco Road, he left many fans behind in this market, most of whom will likely now be cheering his pursuit of his first Stanley Cup.

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Therefore, let’s face it, very few of us watch sports without at some point taking a side.

So, when it comes to this Stanley Cup final, unlike many in the media, you’ll likely find yourself cheering for both the score and the story for the same reason.