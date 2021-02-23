Guelph man charged in connection with fatal pedestrian crash in London

Send this page to someone via email

More than a month after 63-year-old Tena Marie Brunelle was fatally struck by a vehicle, London police have announced a charge against a Guelph man.

Police say Dylan Lyons, 25, has been charged with careless driving causing death. He is due in court May 3.

The crash, involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, occurred on Clarence Street between York and King streets just after 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8.

At that time, police said a 63-year-old woman was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police announced less than four hours later that she had died of her injuries.

On Jan. 12, police identified the deceased as Tena Marie Brunelle.

An obituary states that she was “struck by a vehicle while walking on a sidewalk.”

“Known for her big smile and cheery laugh, her sweet sense of humour helped make light of things when the situation needed it,” the obituary continued.

“Tena loved the outdoors and walked everyday covering many kilometres each week, wearing her trademark hand-knit sweater to keep her warm.”