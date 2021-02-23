Menu

Crime

Guelph man charged in connection with fatal pedestrian crash in London

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
London police block off Clarence Street between King and York streets as officers investigate a crash from Friday morning.
London police block off Clarence Street between King and York streets as officers investigate a crash from Friday morning.

More than a month after 63-year-old Tena Marie Brunelle was fatally struck by a vehicle, London police have announced a charge against a Guelph man.

Police say Dylan Lyons, 25, has been charged with careless driving causing death. He is due in court May 3.

Read more: Woman dies in hospital after being hit by vehicle: London police

The crash, involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, occurred on Clarence Street between York and King streets just after 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8.

At that time, police said a 63-year-old woman was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police announced less than four hours later that she had died of her injuries.

Read more: Driver and horse dead after crash in Oxford County, OPP say

On Jan. 12, police identified the deceased as Tena Marie Brunelle.

An obituary states that she was “struck by a vehicle while walking on a sidewalk.”

“Known for her big smile and cheery laugh, her sweet sense of humour helped make light of things when the situation needed it,” the obituary continued.

“Tena loved the outdoors and walked everyday covering many kilometres each week, wearing her trademark hand-knit sweater to keep her warm.”

Guelph Fatal Crash London Police Careless Driving Pedestrian Crash careless driving causing death dylan lyons tena marie brunelle
