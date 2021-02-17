Menu

Canada

Driver and horse dead after crash in Oxford County: OPP

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted February 17, 2021 9:47 am
FILE.
FILE. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Oxford County OPP are investigating after a fatal crash involving a loose horse on a roadway south of Woodstock in Norwich.

Emergency services arrived at the scene on Oxford County Road 13 just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday to find that a vehicle had hit a loose horse on the roadway.

Read more: 2nd child dies in crash between car, horse and buggy in southwestern Ontario

Police say the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The horse also died.

No other details about the driver or the horse have been provided at this time.

Oxford County Road 13 is closed between Norwich Road and Pleasant Valley Road for the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

