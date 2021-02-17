Driver and horse dead after crash in Oxford County: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Oxford County OPP are investigating after a fatal crash involving a loose horse on a roadway south of Woodstock in Norwich.

Emergency services arrived at the scene on Oxford County Road 13 just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday to find that a vehicle had hit a loose horse on the roadway.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The horse also died.

No other details about the driver or the horse have been provided at this time.

Oxford County Road 13 is closed between Norwich Road and Pleasant Valley Road for the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

#OxfordOPP, @OxfordParamedic, & @ChiefParsons responded after a vehicle struck a loose horse on Oxford Cty Rd 13. The driver of the vehicle has died. The road is closed between Norwich Rd & Pleasant Valley Rd. Please avoid the area. More information to come.

^jj pic.twitter.com/5tw8YwFb0z — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 17, 2021