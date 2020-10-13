Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

2nd child dies in crash between car, horse and buggy in southwestern Ontario

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 13, 2020 2:28 pm
OPP say a second child has died following a crash involving a horse and buggy on Sunday. Global News

Police say a second child has died following a crash on Sunday between a car and a horse and buggy in southwestern Ontario.

Emergency crews from all around Bruce County responded to the crash at around 8:45 p.m. along Bruce County Road 10.

Read more: Cambridge man killed in go-cart crash, police say

A 10-year-old passenger in the buggy was pronounced dead at the scene, while another child in the buggy was airlifted to a hospital in London, Ont.

On Tuesday, OPP announced the nine-year-old had also died.

The two children have been identified as Melena and Brodie Jantzi, of West Grey Township, but their relationship has not been revealed by police.

Read more: 2 kids airlifted to London, Ont. hospital after crash involving horse and buggy near Walkerton

It’s unclear if anyone else was injured in the collision.

OPP are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

