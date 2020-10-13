2nd child dies in crash between car, horse and buggy in southwestern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a second child has died following a crash on Sunday between a car and a horse and buggy in southwestern Ontario.

Emergency crews from all around Bruce County responded to the crash at around 8:45 p.m. along Bruce County Road 10.

A 10-year-old passenger in the buggy was pronounced dead at the scene, while another child in the buggy was airlifted to a hospital in London, Ont.

On Tuesday, OPP announced the nine-year-old had also died.

The two children have been identified as Melena and Brodie Jantzi, of West Grey Township, but their relationship has not been revealed by police.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s unclear if anyone else was injured in the collision.

OPP are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.