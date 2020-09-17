2 kids airlifted to London, Ont. hospital after crash involving horse and buggy near Walkerton

Send this page to someone via email

South Bruce OPP are investigating after a serious collision involving a horse and buggy that sent two children to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the crash happened along Bruce County Road 28 in Carrick Township at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

OPP, members of the Mildmay Fire Department, and Bruce County EMS went to the scene.

Police say there were seven people in the buggy at the time of the crash and two occupants, ages four and eight, were airlifted to hospital in London, Ont., with life-threatening injuries.

Bruce County Road 28 was closed between Huron-Bruce Road and Concession 2 but has since reopened and the investigation is ongoing.

Police have not provided any information on the cause of the crash or about whether the other occupants sustained any injuries.