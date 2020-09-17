Menu

2 kids airlifted to London, Ont. hospital after crash involving horse and buggy near Walkerton

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted September 17, 2020 10:55 am
OPP say there were seven occupants at the time of the crash.
OPP say there were seven occupants at the time of the crash. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

South Bruce OPP are investigating after a serious collision involving a horse and buggy that sent two children to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the crash happened along Bruce County Road 28 in Carrick Township at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Read more: Paintballs fired at horse and buggy, school in Woolwich: police

OPP, members of the Mildmay Fire Department, and Bruce County EMS went to the scene.

Police say there were seven people in the buggy at the time of the crash and two occupants, ages four and eight, were airlifted to hospital in London, Ont., with life-threatening injuries.

Bruce County Road 28 was closed between Huron-Bruce Road and Concession 2 but has since reopened and the investigation is ongoing.

Police have not provided any information on the cause of the crash or about whether the other occupants sustained any injuries.

