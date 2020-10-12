Menu

Canada

10-year-old child killed in crash between car, horse and buggy in southwestern Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
File Photo - Ontario Provincial Police cruiser.
File Photo - Ontario Provincial Police cruiser.

One child has been killed and another critically injured in a collision between a vehicle and horse and buggy in southwestern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police say the crash was reported Sunday evening around 8:45 p.m.

They say a 10-year-old passenger in the buggy was pronounced dead at the scene on Bruce County Road 10.

Read more: 2 kids airlifted to London, Ont. hospital after crash involving horse and buggy near Walkerton

Another child, a nine-year-old who was also a passenger in the buggy, was airlifted to a hospital in London, Ont., with life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for the emergency responders.

OPP traffic collision investigators are urging anyone with information about the crash to contact them.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
