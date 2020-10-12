10-year-old child killed in crash between car, horse and buggy in southwestern Ontario

One child has been killed and another critically injured in a collision between a vehicle and horse and buggy in southwestern Ontario.
Ontario Provincial Police say the crash was reported Sunday evening around 8:45 p.m.
They say a 10-year-old passenger in the buggy was pronounced dead at the scene on Bruce County Road 10.
Another child, a nine-year-old who was also a passenger in the buggy, was airlifted to a hospital in London, Ont., with life-threatening injuries.
The road was closed for the emergency responders.
OPP traffic collision investigators are urging anyone with information about the crash to contact them.
