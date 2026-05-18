Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


2 comments

  1. Get Real
    May 18, 2026 at 9:22 am

    I stopped reading at ” botanical sexism”.

    It’s not the excessive pollen that is the problem, it’s the fact that there are way too many nuts on the tree of life in Canada .

  2. Because it's 1984
    May 18, 2026 at 9:15 am

    Just what we need.

    More ” Experts” to state the obvious.

    “Pollen causes allergies” ,wow,who would have guessed.

    And of course a “climate change ” plug gets thrown in for good measure to feed the sheep

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Runny nose? Itchy? Experts say seasonal allergies worsening due to increase in pollen

By Fakiha Baig The Canadian Press
Posted May 18, 2026 8:58 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Struggling with severe allergy symptoms this year? Here’s how to manage'
Struggling with severe allergy symptoms this year? Here’s how to manage
WATCH: Struggling with severe allergy symptoms this year? Here’s how to manage
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A group of Canadian researchers says the amount of powdery pollen released by plants during their reproduction process has gone up across Canada in recent years and is exacerbating allergies from hay fever to hives.

Daniel Coates, director of Aerobiology Research Laboratories, which monitors pollen, said monitoring by his lab suggests pollen levels across Canada have doubled.

Climate change is partly to blame, he said.

“It’s getting worse because pollen loves warm weather,” he said. “When you have longer periods of warm weather, science and data have proven that you’re going to see more pollen in the air as well.”

Unpredictable weather could also be why allergies are more intense in 2026.

This year, spring across the country has been cooler, Coates said. That means pollen from trees that usually burst earlier in the season — cedars and maples, for example — are releasing pollen around the same time as those that release later, including birch, oak and poplar trees.

Story continues below advertisement

“Poplar this year was really high in Edmonton, for example, and now they’re overlapping with what we more typically see around this time of year, which is like birch,” he said.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We’re seeing a sort of a later start — but more intense start — to the season.”

Kevin Sproule, an Edmonton-based arborist, said seasonal allergies have been particularly intense in Alberta, which has in recent weeks experienced dramatic weather shifts from blowing snow and ice to blooming trees and sunshine.

“My wife and my kids have been experiencing more allergy symptoms this year than they have in the past and I believe that’s because of that intense explosion of pollen,” said Sproule, who works for tree pruning company Davey Tree.

Dawn Jurgens, also with Aerobiology Research Laboratories, said pollen allergies in cities across the world have gone up over the years, and botanical sexism is partly to blame.

She said municipalities have historically preferred to plant male trees rather than female trees to reduce the amount of fruiting debris the females might produce after the release of pollen.

“It does make allergies a little bit worse because you get more pollen release when there’s more male trees,” she said.

Pollen allergies, she said, are also intense in cities because of the “heat-island effect,” in which tightly packed buildings and paved surfaces in urban areas trap heat more than rural areas.

Story continues below advertisement

“So the temperature in the cities is much higher than it is in less urban areas,” she said.

Jurgens said allergy sufferers can’t do much to prevent intense allergic reactions to pollen other than changing their outdoor activities.

Amy Kish, senior laboratory technician with Aerobiology, said she’s been itchy and has had a runny nose.

The Ontario resident said when the weather is nice, she usually keeps the windows closed.

“I can’t have the windows open, and I get annoyed if my husband hangs the laundry out on certain days,” she said.

“It’s not fun feeling sick when your allergies are bad all the time.”

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices