Comments

Canada

Cambridge man killed in go-cart crash: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 13, 2020 9:46 am
Waterloo Regional Police say a man was killed in a go-cart crash.
Waterloo Regional Police say a 60-year-old man died in a go-cart crash that happened on private property in North Dumfries.

Emergency crews were called to an address on Roseville Road on Friday at around 8 p.m. for reports of a fatal crash.

Police said a man was driving a go-cart when he lost control and struck a tree. The Cambridge man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said its Traffic Services Unit is heading up the investigation into the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call 519-570-9777.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal CrashWaterloo Regional Policefatal crash north dumfriesfatal go cart crashgo cart crashgo cart crash north dumfriesNorth Dumfries Ontario
