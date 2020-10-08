Waterloo police arrest 7 after raiding homes in Kitchener, Cambridge

After raiding homes in Kitchener and Cambridge on Wednesday, Waterloo Regional Police said they arrested seven people while also seizing drugs, bulletproof vests and guns.
Police said homes were raided on Morgan Avenue and Williamsburg Road in Kitchener and Dressage Trail in Cambridge as part of an ongoing investigation.
Five adults and one youth from Kitchener were arrested during the raids.
Police said they seized a firearm, two bulletproof vests, ammunition, money, scales and suspected fentanyl, cocaine and prescription pills.
In addition, members of the emergency response team also arrested a 19-year-old Cambridge man near the intersection of Maple Grove and Speedsville roads.
“It was a higher risk takedown so that’s why Emergency Response Team made the arrest,” Const. Andre Johnson.
Police said the man was found with a loaded gun.
A post appeared on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon that warned of a higher police presence as the arrest was being made.
Johnson said the post was made to make the public aware of the presence of the emergency response team.
