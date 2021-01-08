Woman in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle: London police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., say a woman is in life-threatening condition following a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the south end of the city’s downtown.

Officers were called to a crash on Clarence Street between York and King streets just after 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to police.

Police say a woman was transported to hospital following the crash, where she remains in life-threatening condition as of 12 p.m. Friday.

“The female is reported to be a pedestrian,” said Const. Sandasha Bough.

“We are not looking for any outstanding vehicles at this time and the investigation is ongoing.”

Officers with the traffic management unit investigate a crash in downtown London on Friday morning. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

Police did not provide any identifying information about the woman in hospital, other than stating that she is an adult.

Officers have closed Clarence Street between King and York streets as members of the traffic management unit continue to investigate. Folks are asked to avoid the area in the meantime.

“We never know the exact time that roads will be closed, it all depends on the investigation itself,” Bough said.

Bough added that it’s too early to say whether criminal charges are pending, but noted that an investigation is ongoing.

