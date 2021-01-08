Thieves taking advantage of unattended cars left running: London police

Send this page to someone via email

London police are encouraging the public to lock their vehicles, even if you’re only going to be away from your vehicle for a short time.

Police have responded to 27 reports of unattended vehicles being stolen while they were left running since the start of November 2020.

These crimes are more common during the winter months. Police say they regularly respond to reports of stolen vehicles where drivers leave their cars unattended while warming them up in the cold temperatures. Police stress if you want to warm up your car, don’t leave it unattended unless it’s equipped with a keyless remote starter or proximity key.

With more people turning to online shopping, police say they have also seen an increase in stolen delivery trucks that were left unattended while running.

According to police, there were contacted around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 3 about a stolen delivery truck that was out for delivery in the area of Hearthside Place and Carlyle Drive. Police say there were 125 packages inside the truck at the time.

The vehicle was located about 45 minutes later on Marconi Boulevard with all of the packages still inside.

Police say leaving your keys in the ignition is never a good idea if you’re going to be away from your vehicle, even if it’s just for a short time.