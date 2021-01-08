Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Thieves taking advantage of unattended cars left running: London police

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted January 8, 2021 11:36 am
Police have responded to 27 reports of unattended vehicles being stolen while they were left running since the start of November 2020.
Police have responded to 27 reports of unattended vehicles being stolen while they were left running since the start of November 2020. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

London police are encouraging the public to lock their vehicles, even if you’re only going to be away from your vehicle for a short time.

Police have responded to 27 reports of unattended vehicles being stolen while they were left running since the start of November 2020.

Read more: Vehicle flees crash that damaged police cruiser, Sarnia police say

These crimes are more common during the winter months. Police say they regularly respond to reports of stolen vehicles where drivers leave their cars unattended while warming them up in the cold temperatures. Police stress if you want to warm up your car, don’t leave it unattended unless it’s equipped with a keyless remote starter or proximity key.

Trending Stories

With more people turning to online shopping, police say they have also seen an increase in stolen delivery trucks that were left unattended while running.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, there were contacted around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 3 about a stolen delivery truck that was out for delivery in the area of Hearthside Place and Carlyle Drive. Police say there were 125 packages inside the truck at the time.

Read more: OPP’s joint cannabis enforcement team has seized more than $178M in drugs, closed 78 illegal stores

The vehicle was located about 45 minutes later on Marconi Boulevard with all of the packages still inside.

Police say leaving your keys in the ignition is never a good idea if you’re going to be away from your vehicle, even if it’s just for a short time.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeTheftLondon PoliceStolen VehicleStolenLock It or Lose ItDelivery Drivers
Flyers
More weekly flyers