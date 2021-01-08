Vehicle flees crash that damaged police cruiser: Sarnia Police

Send this page to someone via email

Sarnia police are investigating a vehicle that they say fled from officers and was involved in a hit and run with a police cruiser.

Around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, officers attempted to pull over a white 2016 Mercedes C4A for a Highway Traffic Act violation when they say it sped off. Over concerns for public safety, they did not chase the vehicle.

The white Mercedes was then involved in a collision with a different police vehicle that was not involved in the initial incident, police say.

The officer was not injured, but the police SUV sustained significant damage.

The Sarnia Police Service is asking for help in locating the white, four-door Mercedes C4A, which is believed to have damage to the front end area of the vehicle. The vehicle has an Ontario plate number, CRKL459.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sarnia Police at 519-344-8861, extension 6163, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.