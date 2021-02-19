Woman charged after explosives, drugs and gun recovered from Liberty Village condo: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

A 23-year-old woman is facing several charges after explosives, several types of drugs and a gun were recovered from a condo in Liberty Village, Toronto police say.

News of the seizures comes after investigators said emergency services were called to an apartment in the area of Strachan Avenue and East Liberty Street on Monday at around 10:30 a.m. to check on a person’s well being.

Police said after an initial investigation, a search warrant was obtained and executed at the condo. It is unclear what led officers to obtain the warrant, however.

After they got inside the condo, officers said drugs including MDMA, cocaine and fentanyl were discovered along with explosives and a loaded gun with extra ammunition.

In a statement Friday afternoon, police said 23-year-old Talicia Bryan was arrested and charged with several offences including 10 counts of possession of explosive devices, multiple counts of possessing of a substance for the purpose of trafficking and possessing of a weapon.

Police originally told Global News on Monday that officers were already on scene investigating something else in the area when they happened upon something “suspicious.”

Global News observed officers evacuating the residents of the building and the bomb squad arriving on scene.

Bryan appeared in a Toronto court on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, investigators said they do not believe there is any further threat to public safety and said it is being treated as an “isolated incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

0219 16:00 Explosives & Drugs Recovered, Strachan Ave & East Liberty St, Woman Arr. https://t.co/hQpv56qOaU — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) February 19, 2021

