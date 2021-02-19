Toronto police now treating case of missing Etobicoke man as homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have announced officers are treating the case of a missing 57-year-old man, Nathaniel Brettell, as a homicide, and are appealing to the public for information on his whereabouts.

“Despite extensive inquiries, officers have been unable to locate Nathaniel. This, along with evidence from the scene, has led investigators to determine the investigation to be a homicide,” a Toronto police statement on Friday said.

“Homicide investigators have now taken carriage and continue to work to establish what has happened to Nathaniel.”

Investigators said Brettell was last known to be at home on Jan. 21 in the area of Westona Street and Dixon Road in Etobicoke.

On Feb. 1, officers were called to check on Brettell at his home.

When police arrived at the rooming house, another man came out armed with a knife and attacked two officers. A sergeant was slashed multiple times and was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The other officer suffered minor injuries.

Police were able to restrain the man with a Taser and the suspect was subsequently placed under arrest.

Meanwhile, investigators asked any witnesses or anyone with information about Brettell to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.