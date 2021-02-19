Menu

Crime

Toronto police now treating case of missing Etobicoke man as homicide

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted February 19, 2021 3:02 pm
Click to play video '2 Toronto police officers stabbed while investigating missing person case' 2 Toronto police officers stabbed while investigating missing person case
WATCH ABOVE: As crime specialist Catherine McDonald reports, both officers are expected to fully recover. – Feb 2, 2021

Toronto police have announced officers are treating the case of a missing 57-year-old man, Nathaniel Brettell, as a homicide, and are appealing to the public for information on his whereabouts.

“Despite extensive inquiries, officers have been unable to locate Nathaniel. This, along with evidence from the scene, has led investigators to determine the investigation to be a homicide,” a Toronto police statement on Friday said.

“Homicide investigators have now taken carriage and continue to work to establish what has happened to Nathaniel.”

Investigators said Brettell was last known to be at home on Jan. 21 in the area of Westona Street and Dixon Road in Etobicoke.

Trending Stories

Read more: 2 Toronto police officers injured, man in custody after knife attack in Etobicoke

On Feb. 1, officers were called to check on Brettell at his home.

When police arrived at the rooming house, another man came out armed with a knife and attacked two officers. A sergeant was slashed multiple times and was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The other officer suffered minor injuries.

Police were able to restrain the man with a Taser and the suspect was subsequently placed under arrest.

Meanwhile, investigators asked any witnesses or anyone with information about Brettell to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeToronto HomicideEtobicoke crimeNathaniel BrettellEtobicoke Missing ManNathaniel Brettell missingNathaniel Brettell Missing Persons
