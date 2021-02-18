Nova Scotia now has 13 active cases of COVID-19, update set for Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia now has 13 active cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

The province reported two new cases of COVID-19, one of which was first reported Wednesday evening as being connected to Beaver Bank-Monarch Drive Elementary School in Halifax.

Health officials said on Thursday that the case connected to the school is a close contact of a previously reported case.

The other case is located in the western zone and is under investigation.

“The virus is still in our province so we all need to continue following public health protocols,” said Premier Stephen McNeil.

“We know the virus wants to spread, but we can keep it contained and protect each other if we wear masks, wash our hands, physically distance and keep following all the other COVID-19 safety measures.”

There have now been 1,602 cases of the virus in the province, of which 1,524 are considered to have recovered.

Sixty-five people have died as a result of COVID-19. One person is in hospital at this time. They are in the intensive care unit.

Nova Scotia Health has issued potential COVID-19 exposure warnings for a trio of business in the New Minas area. Read a full list of the exposure locations here.

The province also announced that mobile health units will be at the Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre on Thursday and Friday to work closely with the families and staff at Beaver Bank-Monarch Drive Elementary School.

On Saturday and Sunday, the mobile unit will conduct COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Anyone can drop in or book an appointment online.

The province completed 1,547 tests on Thursday boosting the total number of completed COVID-19 tests to 308,855.

Nova Scotia has set a COVID-19 update for Friday. With Premier-designate Iain Rankin being sworn in Tuesday that briefing could prove to be McNeil’s final time in front of cameras.