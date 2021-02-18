Nova Scotia Health issues COVID-19 exposure warnings for New Minas

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Health has issued potential COVID-19 exposure warnings for a trio of businesses in New Minas, N.S.

All three potential exposures occurred on Feb. 10, which means those who were at the locations during the specified times could develop symptoms up to, and including, Feb. 24.

Public health officials say anyone who visited the Burger King at 9148 Commercial St. in New Minas on Feb. 10 between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. should immediately self isolate and contact 811 or go to the province’s COVID-19 self-assessment page to arrange for COVID-19 testing, regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Officials also say anyone at the MIDAS at 9154 Commercial St. in New Minas on Feb. 10 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and the Walmart at 9097 Commercial St. in New Minas on Feb. 10 between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. should contact 811 or go to the province’s COVID-19 self-assessment page to arrange for COVID-19 testing.

Story continues below advertisement

Individuals at those two locations who have symptoms are required to self-isolate while awaiting results.

1:43 Nova Scotia expanding COVID-19 vaccine clinics despite shipment delays Nova Scotia expanding COVID-19 vaccine clinics despite shipment delays

Individuals who do not have symptoms do not need to self-isolate while awaiting results.

Nova Scotia recommends visiting the province’s website to do a self-assessment if, in the past 48 hours, individuals have had or are currently experiencing:

fever

cough

Or two or more of the following symptoms:

sore throat

runny nose/nasal congestion

headache

shortness of breath