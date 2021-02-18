Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Nova Scotia Health issues COVID-19 exposure warnings for New Minas

By Alexander Quon Global News
Click to play video 'Global News Morning Halifax: February 18' Global News Morning Halifax: February 18
The online edition of Global News Morning with Alyse Hand and Ashley Field on Global Halifax.

Nova Scotia Health has issued potential COVID-19 exposure warnings for a trio of businesses in New Minas, N.S.

All three potential exposures occurred on Feb. 10, which means those who were at the locations during the specified times could develop symptoms up to, and including, Feb. 24.

Read more: All the potential COVID-19 exposure sites in Nova Scotia over the past 14 days

Public health officials say anyone who visited the Burger King at 9148 Commercial St. in New Minas on Feb. 10 between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. should immediately self isolate and contact 811 or go to the province’s COVID-19 self-assessment page to arrange for COVID-19 testing, regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Officials also say anyone at the MIDAS at 9154 Commercial St. in New Minas on Feb. 10 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and the Walmart at 9097 Commercial St. in New Minas on Feb. 10 between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. should contact 811 or go to the province’s COVID-19 self-assessment page to arrange for COVID-19 testing.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Individuals at those two locations who have symptoms are required to self-isolate while awaiting results.

Click to play video 'Nova Scotia expanding COVID-19 vaccine clinics despite shipment delays' Nova Scotia expanding COVID-19 vaccine clinics despite shipment delays
Nova Scotia expanding COVID-19 vaccine clinics despite shipment delays

Individuals who do not have symptoms do not need to self-isolate while awaiting results.

Nova Scotia recommends visiting the province’s website to do a self-assessment if, in the past 48 hours, individuals have had or are currently experiencing:

  • fever
  • cough

Or two or more of the following symptoms:

  • sore throat
  • runny nose/nasal congestion
  • headache
  • shortness of breath
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova ScotiaCOVID-19 Nova ScotiaCoronavirus Nova ScotiaNew Minasexposure warning
Flyers
More weekly flyers