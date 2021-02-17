Menu

Health

Nova Scotia reports 1 new COVID-19 case connected to elementary school in central zone

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted February 17, 2021 8:01 pm
File / Global News

Nova Scotia is reporting one additional case of COVID-19, identified Wednesday, connected to Beaver Bank-Monarch Drive Elementary in Central Zone.

The person has not been in school since Feb. 12 and is self-isolating, the province said.

Read more: Coronavirus: Mobile testing unit coming to Sheet Harbour, N.S., this week

The school will remain closed to students until Tuesday, Feb. 23.

“A deep cleaning will take place and students will learn from home during the closure,” said the province.

According to public health, families will receive an update Monday regarding Tuesday’s return to school.

As with any positive case, public health said it will be in touch with any close contacts of this case and advise of next steps, including testing.

Everyone who is a close contact will be notified, tested and asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Information about COVID-19 cases connected to public schools can be found by clicking here.

