Coronavirus: Hamilton sees 46 new COVID-19 cases, set to open new vaccination clinic at St. Joe’s

Hamilton reported 46 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday with another increase in active cases day over day from 258 on Wednesday to 290 as of Feb. 18.

The city recorded two new outbreaks at a pair of elementary schools, A.M. Cunningham Elementary in the city’s east end and St. Teresa of Avila in the city’s west end.

The surge at A.M. Cunningham Elementary involves two students while St. Teresa of Avila has five cases among four staff and one student.

Two outbreaks were declared over on Feb. 18, at the Juravinski Hospital in Unit E2 and the St. Peter’s Residence at Chedoke.

The outbreak at the Juravinski accounted for three deaths among 44 cases with 28 patients and 16 staff.

Meanwhile cases at St. Peter’s were low with just three among residents and one staff member. There were no deaths in the outbreak.

The city has 17 outbreaks involving 216 total cases and 22 deaths. Twenty of the deceased are connected to just two seniors’ homes currently in an outbreak — The Meadows and Macassa Lodge.

Hamilton’s weekly rate of new cases dropped on Thursday from 41 per 100,000 population to 39.

Hamilton has had 9,965 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

St. Joe's to launch new COVID-19 vaccination clinic

St. Joe’s West 5th Campus hospital will become the site of the city’s second fixed COVID-19 vaccination clinic. The launch date for the appointment-only clinic offering shots for those eligible for the vaccines is March 1.

The clinic will have capacity for 2,000 vaccines per day. Public health says the target date for vaccinations of the general public are likely sometime in the fourth quarter of 2021.

“This will be one of the large-scale COVID-19 vaccine clinics intended to help provide the vaccine to our Hamilton community, and part of the broader Hamilton Public Health vaccination rollout plan,” St. Joe’s president Melissa Farrell said in a release on Thursday.

The clinic will likely start vaccinating seniors 80 years and older living in retirement homes and other congregate settings as per public health’s vaccination strategy, to be announced during a board of health meeting on Feb. 19.

As of Thursday, the city has administered 26,082 COVID-19 vaccine doses: 17,239 at the HHS fixed clinic and close to 8,843 through the mobile clinic.

Hamilton is in the ‘red-control’ level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Tuesday.

Halton Region reports 45 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths at seniors facilities

Halton region reported 45 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and four virus-related deaths tied to a long-term care home (LTCH) and retirement home.

The Allendale LTCH reported two new deaths and now has six deaths tied to an outbreak that started on Jan 10. The facility has had 32 total cases among 18 residents, four staff and 10 other cases connected to the home.

Meanwhile, Amica Georgetown recorded their fourth and fifth deaths on Thursday in an outbreak that’s been going on since Feb. 1. There have been 70 total cases amid the surge involving 52 residents, three staff cases and 15 others connected to the home.

Public health declared two outbreaks at a pair of LTCHs over on Feb. 17 at Creek Way Village in Burlington and West Oak Village in Oakville. Both homes had just a single case each in outbreaks that started early in February.

Halton has 25 open outbreaks in the community with eight tied to an LTCH or retirement home.

Public health says active cases went down by 11 day over day to 253 as of Feb 18.

The region still has 189 virus-related deaths and 9,138 total coronavirus cases since the pandemic started.

Halton is in the ‘red-control’ level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Tuesday.

Niagara reports three new COVID-19 cases, one death

Niagara reported just three new coronavirus cases on Thursday and recorded another death for the third day in a row.

As of Feb. 18, the region’s active cases were at 287, a drop of 36 day over day. The region’s active cases have dropped by more than 800 since Feb. 1.

The region recorded one more death on Thursday putting Niagara’s total number of coronavirus-related deaths at 363. There have been 8,402 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Public health declared two outbreaks over at a pair of seniors residences in Welland, Seasons and Rapelje Lodge.

Niagara has 23 total outbreaks made up of surges at 14 health-related facilities, which includes six in St. Catharines and two in Niagara Falls.

Public health administered another 182 COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday. Close to 8,700 doses have been given out in the region as of Feb. 18.

Niagara is in the ‘grey-lockdown zone’ level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Tuesday.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports one new COVID-19 case

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit reported just a single COVID-19 case on Thursday.

The region has had 1,385 total coronavirus cases and 39 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

The region’s active cases dropped for the second day by four to 11 as of Feb. 18.

The HNHU is dealing now with just one outbreak involving a single coronavirus case at the Delhi long-term care home.

Public health says 2,925 doses of the two approved COVID-19 vaccines have now been administered, while about 1,187 people have completed their vaccinations with a second dose.

Haldimand-Norfolk moved into the ‘orange-restrict’ level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework on Tuesday.

Brant County reports four new COVID-19 cases, active cases up

The Brant County Health Unit reported four new COVID-19 cases on Thursday with active cases increasing by two day over day to 29.

Public health has declared its first coronavirus outbreak of the new school semester at Ryerson Heights elementary in Brantford. The surge involves a single student case.

Outbreaks continue at the John Noble LTCH and a corporate office with three cases.

BCHU declared an outbreak involving a construction site with six cases among workers resolved as of Wednesday.

Public health says more than 4,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the region with more than 1,914 people having completed their vaccinations as of Feb. 18.

The county has had 1,414 coronavirus cases and 12 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began last March.

The region is now in the orange-restrict level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Tuesday.