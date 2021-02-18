Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Education

2 outbreaks, 30 COVID-19 cases reported in first few weeks of return to Hamilton public schools

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 18, 2021 12:41 am
The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board at 20 Education Court in Hamilton, Ontario.
The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board at 20 Education Court in Hamilton, Ontario. Don Mitchell / Global News

Both of Hamilton’s public school boards have reported their first COVID-19 outbreaks since the February return to in-person classes.

On Wednesday night, the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) said there is an outbreak involving two students at A.M. Cunningham Elementary School in the city’s east end. The students are now self-isolating for 14 days.

The HWDSB has recorded 21 total COVID-19 cases since early February, reporting a single case the first week of the month, nine last week and seven this week.

The list includes 15 student and three staff cases from 16 different schools. There are two cases among remote learning students and one e-learning pupil.

Read more: No COVID-19 cases from weekend school clinics in Hamilton as province orders weekly testing

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the outbreak with the Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB) is also with an elementary school — St. Teresa of Avila — in the city’s west end.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The school has five cases involving four staff and one student.

The HWCDSB has had nine cases from six different schools in the first three weeks of its return involving five staff, three students and one third party.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Ontario education minister accused of scrubbing social media' Ontario education minister accused of scrubbing social media

Both boards have started contact-tracing investigations to find close contacts.

Students, staff or cohorts required to quarantine will be notified by Hamilton Public Health by Friday, according to both boards.

In line with the province’s outbreak management protocol, the outbreaks are expected to be declared over in the first 14 days with no evidence of ongoing transmission.

Story continues below advertisement

The outbreaks come just days after Hamilton’s first-ever “targeted” rapid COVID-19 tests for staff and students at a pair of clinics on the weekend turned up no positive cases.

Read more: Hamilton reports 42 new COVID-19 cases, new outbreak at Stelco

On Tuesday, the province said it would be making a push for more voluntary COVID-19 testing in schools, advising some of the larger boards that at least five per cent of their elementary and secondary schools will need to be tested weekly.

The ministry has set a start date of Feb. 22 for school boards outside of Toronto, York and Peel to offer either a rapid antigen and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

The boards are being asked to prioritize schools in areas of high transmission, high case numbers and where access to current testing programs may be challenging.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Hamilton newsStephen LecceHamilton-Wentworth District School BoardHamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School BoardSchool Reopeninghamilton school reopeningcoronavirus testing in schoolsCOVID-19 Cases In SchoolsPanbio COVID-19 Antigen rapid testcoronavirus cases in schoolscovid-19 testing in schoolsoutbreak in schools
Flyers
More weekly flyers