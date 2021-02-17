Hamilton reports 42 new COVID-19 cases, new outbreak at Stelco

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton reported 42 new COVID-19 cases day over day with a decrease in active cases from 330 on Tuesday to 258 on Wednesday.

There was one new virus-related death with a resident over 70. The city now has 277 deaths connected to the pandemic.

The city recorded one new workplace outbreak in the industrial sector at Stelco. The surge involves three cases tied to workers at the steel manufacturer.

Two outbreaks were declared over on Feb. 17, at the Juravinski Hospital in Unit F5 and the Lakeview Retirement Centre. There were just three cases in the outbreak at hospital and one case at the retirement home.

The city now has 17 outbreaks involving 265 total cases and 22 deaths. Twenty of the deceased are connected to just two seniors’ homes currently in an outbreak — The Meadows and Macassa Lodge.

Hamilton’s weekly rate of new cases is now at 41 per 100,000 population, a decrease of eight since Monday.

Hamilton has had 9,919 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

The city has administered 25,593 COVID-19 vaccine doses: 17,239 at the HHS fixed clinic and close to 8,354 through the mobile clinic.

About 14,000 doses have been given to health-care workers, with about 5,000 tied to a LTCH or retirement home. Just over 4,400 shots have been given to residents in homes and almost 900 to essential caregivers.

Hamilton is in the ‘red-control’ level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Tuesday.

Halton Region reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, new outbreak at Burlington LTCH

Halton region reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and a slight increase in active cases.

Public health says active cases went up by five day over day to 264 as of Feb 17.

The region reported a new outbreak at the Maple Villa long-term care home in Burlington involving a single case with a non-resident.

Halton has 30 open outbreaks in the community with ten tied to an LTCH or retirement home.

There is one outbreak at a hospital, Georgetown, involving six patients.

No new deaths were recorded, the region still has 185 virus-related deaths and 9,093 total coronavirus cases since the pandemic started.

The region is in the ‘red-control’ level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Tuesday.

Niagara reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Niagara reported 14 new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row on Wednesday and saw active cases drop for the 22nd straight day.

As of Feb. 17, the region’s active cases were at 323, a drop of seven day over day. The region’s active cases have dropped by almost 800 since Feb. 1.

The region recorded one more death on Wednesday putting Niagara’s total number of coronavirus-related deaths at 362. There have been 8,399 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

There were no new outbreaks declared at health-care facilities on Wednesday and no outbreaks closed.

Niagara has 26 total outbreaks made up of surges at 16 health-related facilities, which includes six in St. Catharines and two in Niagara Falls.

Public health administered another 84 COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday. Close to 8,500 doses have been given out in the region as of Feb. 17.

Niagara is in the ‘grey-lockdown zone’ level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Tuesday.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports no new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit reported no new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The region has had 1,384 total coronavirus cases and 39 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

The region’s active cases dropped by six day over day to 15 as of Feb. 17.

The HNHU is dealing now with just one outbreak involving a single coronavirus case at the Delhi long-term care home.

Public health says 2,925 doses of the two approved COVID-19 vaccines have now been administered, while about 1,187 people have completed their vaccinations with a second dose.

The region moved into the ‘orange-restrict’ level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework on Tuesday.

Brant County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

The Brant County Health Unit reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with active cases increasing by nine day over day to 27.

Public health declared an outbreak at the Stedman Community Hospice in Brantford over on Wednesday after 33 days. The facility had nine total cases in an outbreak that began on Jan. 14.

Outbreaks continue at the John Noble LTCH, one construction site involving six workers and a corporate office with three cases.

Public health says more than 4,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the region with more than 1,600 people having completed their vaccinations as of Feb. 17.

The county has had 1,410 coronavirus cases and 12 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began last March.

The region is now in the ‘orange-restrict’ level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Tuesday.