Bad WiFi and no pants: What to avoid during a virtual job interview

Job interviews are all about making the right impression, but the pandemic has only added more challenges to the process.

Career strategist Chanèle McFarlane recently joined The Morning Show with tips on how to nail your next virtual job interview.

McFarlane says it is important to choose the best space and background for your interview because recruiters are looking “at you and everything around you.”

She recommends playing with your home’s walls, corners or shelves, and decorating them with plants, art or books.

“It is a great way to show off your personality,” she said.

However, if showing your home in the background feels intrusive, she suggests opting for virtual backgrounds.

“My only tip is when you’re choosing a background, choose something minimal, avoid any animations so it’s not distracting and test it out ahead of time,” she added.

Another important tip is to make sure there is good lighting either natural or artificial like a ring light. She says the lighting needs to be set in a way to avoid any glares on your face.

Want to know the biggest pet peeve for recruiters?

“It is a poor internet connection,” McFarlane said.

But you can create a strong connection by using an ethernet cable, disconnecting devices you are not using and asking others in the home to avoid streaming during your interview, she added.

Highlighting the need to look professional, she says the new dress code for job interviews is what she calls video chic.

“Tops and accessories become really key,” she said on paying attention to what the interviewer will be able to see. “It becomes a great conversation piece.”

Nevertheless, “if you see an opportunity to dress up from head to toe, I say go for it because when you look good, you feel good.”

Finally, she says it is a smart choice to test out the outfit against your background before the final interview.

Learn how to ace your virtual job interviews by watching the full video above.