Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Lifestyle

Bad WiFi and no pants: What to avoid during a virtual job interview

Career strategist Chanèle McFarlane joined The Morning Show with tips on how to nail your next virtual job interview.
By Anushka Yadav Global News
Posted February 18, 2021 12:28 pm
Click to play video 'Bad internet connections and no pants: Things you shouldn’t do during a virtual interview' Bad internet connections and no pants: Things you shouldn’t do during a virtual interview
Personal branding expert Chanèle McFarlane checks in with 'The Morning Show' to share her ultimate guide to preparing for a virtual job interview.

Job interviews are all about making the right impression, but the pandemic has only added more challenges to the process.

Career strategist Chanèle McFarlane recently joined The Morning Show with tips on how to nail your next virtual job interview.

McFarlane says it is important to choose the best space and background for your interview because recruiters are looking “at you and everything around you.”

She recommends playing with your home’s walls, corners or shelves, and decorating them with plants, art or books.

“It is a great way to show off your personality,” she said.

Click to play video 'Texas judge issues Zoom warning after lawyer struggles with cat filter' Texas judge issues Zoom warning after lawyer struggles with cat filter
Texas judge issues Zoom warning after lawyer struggles with cat filter – Feb 10, 2021

However, if showing your home in the background feels intrusive, she suggests opting for virtual backgrounds.

Story continues below advertisement

“My only tip is when you’re choosing a background, choose something minimal, avoid any animations so it’s not distracting and test it out ahead of time,” she added.

Trending Stories

Another important tip is to make sure there is good lighting either natural or artificial like a ring light. She says the lighting needs to be set in a way to avoid any glares on your face.

Click to play video 'Casual and formal wear for your next virtual chat' Casual and formal wear for your next virtual chat
Casual and formal wear for your next virtual chat – Jan 22, 2021

Want to know the biggest pet peeve for recruiters?

“It is a poor internet connection,” McFarlane said.

But you can create a strong connection by using an ethernet cable, disconnecting devices you are not using and asking others in the home to avoid streaming during your interview, she added.

Highlighting the need to look professional, she says the new dress code for job interviews is what she calls video chic.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Even with virtual job interviews, expert says you should ‘dress for success’

“Tops and accessories become really key,” she said on paying attention to what the interviewer will be able to see. “It becomes a great conversation piece.”

Nevertheless, “if you see an opportunity to dress up from head to toe, I say go for it because when you look good, you feel good.”

Finally, she says it is a smart choice to test out the outfit against your background before the final interview.

Learn how to ace your virtual job interviews by watching the full video above. 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Interview TipsChanel McFarlaneGuide To Virtual InterviewsPersonal Branding TipsVirtual Job Interview TipsZoom InterviewZoom Job Interview Guideonline interviewvirtual interview tips
Flyers
More weekly flyers