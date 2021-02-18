Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Manitobans can now download proof of COVID-19 vaccination; secure card coming in spring

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted February 18, 2021 10:30 am
epa09020049 Syringes are loaded with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine at the Skane University Hospital vaccination centre in Malmo, Sweden, 17 February 2021. EPA/Johan Nilsson/TT SWEDEN OUT.
epa09020049 Syringes are loaded with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine at the Skane University Hospital vaccination centre in Malmo, Sweden, 17 February 2021. EPA/Johan Nilsson/TT SWEDEN OUT. EPA/Johan Nilsson/TT SWEDEN OUT

Manitobans who have been inoculated against COVID-19 can now download and print that information online.

Health minister Heather Stefanson said until “a more permanent immunization card is available,” Manitobans can view their novel coronavirus immunization information and print it out.

“We know many Manitobans have asked for their COVID-19 vaccination information from our public health offices,” she said in a press release.

Click to play video 'More Manitoba vaccine supersites opening soon' More Manitoba vaccine supersites opening soon
More Manitoba vaccine supersites opening soon

Stefanson said a secure immunization card is currently being developed and will be released in the spring.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

However, “employers and other parties should not be requesting proof of immunization for any purpose,” she added.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

To find this information, Manitobans need to have a valid Manitoba Health card and an email address. They can go to this website to find the results about 48 hours after they have been vaccinated, although it may take up to seven days to appear.

People who do not have internet access or a health card number can call their public health office for their information.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronaviruscoronavirus in manitobaSpringmanitoba coronaviruscovid vaccination cardsproof of immunizationvaccination cards manitoba
Flyers
More weekly flyers