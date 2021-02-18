Manitobans can now download proof of COVID-19 vaccination; secure card coming in spring

Send this page to someone via email

Manitobans who have been inoculated against COVID-19 can now download and print that information online.

Health minister Heather Stefanson said until “a more permanent immunization card is available,” Manitobans can view their novel coronavirus immunization information and print it out.

“We know many Manitobans have asked for their COVID-19 vaccination information from our public health offices,” she said in a press release.

1:51 More Manitoba vaccine supersites opening soon More Manitoba vaccine supersites opening soon

Stefanson said a secure immunization card is currently being developed and will be released in the spring.

Story continues below advertisement

However, “employers and other parties should not be requesting proof of immunization for any purpose,” she added.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

To find this information, Manitobans need to have a valid Manitoba Health card and an email address. They can go to this website to find the results about 48 hours after they have been vaccinated, although it may take up to seven days to appear.

People who do not have internet access or a health card number can call their public health office for their information.