Crime

N.S. RCMP says Valentine’s Day incident led to disturbance, assault of police officer

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted February 17, 2021 2:47 pm
THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

Lunenburg District RCMP say two officers were assaulted when they responded to a complaint on Feb. 14 of a disturbance at a local restaurant involving a man and woman in an argument.

Police said that when they arrived, the two people involved refused to leave the restaurant peacefully.

Read more: Police-package vehicles listed for sale, despite prohibition on sale of decommissioned RCMP cars

“As one of the officers attempted to arrest the woman for causing a disturbance, she resisted,” the RCMP said.

“The woman punched the officer in the face, bit the officer, spit in their eye and kicked the officer in the chest.”

A second officer intervened and was also bitten by the woman.

The two officers suffered minor injuries as a result of the assault.

The RCMP said MacKenzie Page Jennings, 19, of Gold River, is charged with causing a disturbance, resisting arrest and two counts of assaulting a police officer.

Daniel Dwayne Johnson, 19, has been charged with causing a disturbance and obstructing a police officer.

Both were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on April 14 at 9:30 a.m.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

