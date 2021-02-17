N.S. RCMP says Valentine’s Day incident led to disturbance, assault of police officer

Send this page to someone via email

Lunenburg District RCMP say two officers were assaulted when they responded to a complaint on Feb. 14 of a disturbance at a local restaurant involving a man and woman in an argument.

Police said that when they arrived, the two people involved refused to leave the restaurant peacefully.

“As one of the officers attempted to arrest the woman for causing a disturbance, she resisted,” the RCMP said.

“The woman punched the officer in the face, bit the officer, spit in their eye and kicked the officer in the chest.”

A second officer intervened and was also bitten by the woman.

According to authorities, the man involved in the disturbance tried to intervene and was arrested for obstruction of justice.

The two officers suffered minor injuries as a result of the assault.

The RCMP said MacKenzie Page Jennings, 19, of Gold River, is charged with causing a disturbance, resisting arrest and two counts of assaulting a police officer.

Daniel Dwayne Johnson, 19, has been charged with causing a disturbance and obstructing a police officer.

Both were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on April 14 at 9:30 a.m.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.