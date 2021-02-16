Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police-package vehicles listed for sale, despite prohibition on sale of decommissioned RCMP cars

By Alexander Quon & Sarah Ritchie Global News
Click to play video 'Federal government continues to list police vehicles for sale despite recently announced prohibition' Federal government continues to list police vehicles for sale despite recently announced prohibition
WATCH: Federal government continues to list police vehicles for sale despite recently announced prohibition

Canada’s government is still listing vehicles equipped for police use for sale, despite the government’s announcement in January that it would prohibit the sale of decommissioned RCMP cars.

Global News identified at least three surplus vehicles listed for sale on the federal government’s website.

Read more: Federal government halts sale of decommissioned RCMP cruisers in wake of N.S. shooting

All three are listed as former vehicles used by the department of defence and all were equipped with police trim, meaning they were likely used as military police vehicles.

All are similar in appearance to decommissioned RCMP cruisers that had been listed for sale before the federal government announced a “moratorium” on the sale of decommissioned RCMP cruisers on Jan. 22.

This listing for the sale of a DND police-package vehicle was removed after Global News contacted the Department of Defence and Minister of Public Safety for comment.
This listing for the sale of a DND police-package vehicle was removed after Global News contacted the Department of Defence and Minister of Public Safety for comment. GCSurplus/Global News

“The RCMP has a resale process for vehicles it no longer needs that ensures they cannot easily be misused for criminal purposes,” said Public Safety Minister Bill Blair in a statement accompanying the moratorium’s announcement.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are suspending the sale of decommissioned RCMP vehicles on an interim basis to ensure that this process remains appropriate and robust.”

Tweet This

Blair announced the prohibition in the wake of two “very serious incidents” in Nova Scotia

The gunman of the Nova Scotia shooting was driving a vehicle, decorated with decals and lights, that made it look like an RCMP cruiser.

Click to play video 'Federal government halts sale of decommissioned RCMP cruisers in wake of N.S. shooting' Federal government halts sale of decommissioned RCMP cruisers in wake of N.S. shooting
Federal government halts sale of decommissioned RCMP cruisers in wake of N.S. shooting – Jan 22, 2021

The vehicle — and a realistic-looking RCMP uniform — would help him evade police over 13 hours on April 18 and 19, 2020, as he killed 22 people, including RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson.

Trending Stories

More recently, a 23-year-old man from Antigonish, N.S., was arrested this week for driving what appeared to look like an unmarked police vehicle and allegedly pulling over other vehicles.

Story continues below advertisement

The vehicle was outfitted with LED lights in the rear window, a microphone on the dashboard, a public address system, citizens band radio and a push bar with LED lights mounted on the grill.

Read more: 13 Hours: Too Little, Too Late

Police also confirmed the suspect did not appear to have any police clothing or firearms of any kind.

The continued sale of decommissioned police vehicles raises questions about the effectiveness of the prohibition.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Public Safety Minister Bill Blair’s office told Global News that the moratorium only applied to former RCMP vehicles.

They directed any further inquiries to the Department of National Defence or Public Services and Procurement Canada.

Click to play video 'Audio recordings detail RCMP search for Nova Scotia gunman' Audio recordings detail RCMP search for Nova Scotia gunman
Audio recordings detail RCMP search for Nova Scotia gunman – Feb 1, 2021

A request for comment from Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan went unanswered by the time of publication.

Story continues below advertisement

Within a few hours of being contacted, the three listings detailed by Global News had been removed from the Government of Canada’s website.

Under the Criminal Code, it is an offence for people to “falsely represent” themselves as police officers. It’s also a crime when someone uses police equipment, such as a badge, vehicle or article of clothing, in a way that would lead people to believe the person is a police officer.

However, it is not illegal to possess or own police vehicles, with companies using decommissioned vehicles for TV shows and movies or even collecting them.

— With files from Global News Elizabeth McSheffrey 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPNova Scotia RCMPnova scotia shootingBill BlairPortapiqueDepartment of National DefenceGabriel Wortmanportapique shootingLED
Flyers
More weekly flyers