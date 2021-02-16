Police-package vehicles listed for sale, despite prohibition on sale of decommissioned RCMP cars

All three are listed as former vehicles used by the department of defence and all were equipped with police trim, meaning they were likely used as military police vehicles.
All are similar in appearance to decommissioned RCMP cruisers that had been listed for sale before the federal government announced a “moratorium” on the sale of decommissioned RCMP cruisers on Jan. 22.
“The RCMP has a resale process for vehicles it no longer needs that ensures they cannot easily be misused for criminal purposes,” said Public Safety Minister Bill Blair in a statement accompanying the moratorium’s announcement.
“We are suspending the sale of decommissioned RCMP vehicles on an interim basis to ensure that this process remains appropriate and robust.”
Police also confirmed the suspect did not appear to have any police clothing or firearms of any kind.
The continued sale of decommissioned police vehicles raises questions about the effectiveness of the prohibition.
On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Public Safety Minister Bill Blair’s office told Global News that the moratorium only applied to former RCMP vehicles.
They directed any further inquiries to the Department of National Defence or Public Services and Procurement Canada.
A request for comment from Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan went unanswered by the time of publication.
Within a few hours of being contacted, the three listings detailed by Global News had been removed from the Government of Canada’s website.
Under the Criminal Code, it is an offence for people to “falsely represent” themselves as police officers. It’s also a crime when someone uses police equipment, such as a badge, vehicle or article of clothing, in a way that would lead people to believe the person is a police officer.
However, it is not illegal to possess or own police vehicles, with companies using decommissioned vehicles for TV shows and movies or even collecting them.
— With files from Global News Elizabeth McSheffrey
