Police-package vehicles listed for sale, despite prohibition on sale of decommissioned RCMP cars

Blair announced the prohibition in the wake of two “very serious incidents” in Nova Scotia

The gunman of the Nova Scotia shooting was driving a vehicle, decorated with decals and lights, that made it look like an RCMP cruiser.

The vehicle — and a realistic-looking RCMP uniform — would help him evade police over 13 hours on April 18 and 19, 2020, as he killed 22 people, including RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson.

More recently, a 23-year-old man from Antigonish, N.S., was arrested this week for driving what appeared to look like an unmarked police vehicle and allegedly pulling over other vehicles.

The vehicle was outfitted with LED lights in the rear window, a microphone on the dashboard, a public address system, citizens band radio and a push bar with LED lights mounted on the grill.

Police also confirmed the suspect did not appear to have any police clothing or firearms of any kind.

The continued sale of decommissioned police vehicles raises questions about the effectiveness of the prohibition.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Public Safety Minister Bill Blair’s office told Global News that the moratorium only applied to former RCMP vehicles.

They directed any further inquiries to the Department of National Defence or Public Services and Procurement Canada.

A request for comment from Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan went unanswered by the time of publication.

Within a few hours of being contacted, the three listings detailed by Global News had been removed from the Government of Canada’s website.

Under the Criminal Code, it is an offence for people to “falsely represent” themselves as police officers. It’s also a crime when someone uses police equipment, such as a badge, vehicle or article of clothing, in a way that would lead people to believe the person is a police officer.

However, it is not illegal to possess or own police vehicles, with companies using decommissioned vehicles for TV shows and movies or even collecting them.

— With files from Global News Elizabeth McSheffrey