Health

New Brunswick reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, 6 people in hospital

By Aya Al-Hakim & Karla Renic Global News
Posted February 17, 2021 1:02 pm
Mike Saran via Getty Images

New Brunswick health officials reported three new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday.

According to the province, one of the new cases is located in the Saint John region and the two others are in the Edmundston region.

There are 118 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Six New Brunswickers are in hospital with the virus, two of which are in intensive care.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick so far is 1,407, and the number of deaths is 24.

Trending Stories

Since Tuesday, 15 people have recovered for a total of 1,264 recoveries.

The province said Zone 4 (Edmundston region) remains at the red level.

All other zones remain in the orange level under the province’s mandatory order.

