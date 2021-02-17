New Brunswick reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, 6 people in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

New Brunswick health officials reported three new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday.

According to the province, one of the new cases is located in the Saint John region and the two others are in the Edmundston region.

There are 118 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Six New Brunswickers are in hospital with the virus, two of which are in intensive care.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick so far is 1,407, and the number of deaths is 24.

Since Tuesday, 15 people have recovered for a total of 1,264 recoveries.

Story continues below advertisement

1:41 New Brunswick’s vaccine roll-out plan affected by shipment delay New Brunswick’s vaccine roll-out plan affected by shipment delay

The province said Zone 4 (Edmundston region) remains at the red level.

All other zones remain in the orange level under the province’s mandatory order.