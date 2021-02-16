Menu

Health

COVID-19: New Brunswick to provide provincial update

By Alexander Quon Global News
Click to play video 'Canada’s new travel restrictions at land borders come into effect' Canada’s new travel restrictions at land borders come into effect
With concern growing over the spread of virus variants, non-essential travellers crossing from the U.S. into Canada at land borders must now show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken in the past 72 hours. Jennifer Palma has more on the new requirements - and the new procedures returning travellers will face next week.

New Brunswick is set to provide a COVID-19 update on Tuesday.

The update, which will be led by Health Minister Dorothy Shephard and Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, comes a day after the province reported its 23rd COVID-19 death on Monday.

New Brunswick reports 1 death, 1 new case of COVID-19 Monday

The individual who died was a resident of Manoir Belle Vue, an adult residential facility in Edmundston.

Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates

As of Monday, there were 140 active cases of the novel coronavirus in New Brunswick.

There have been 1,401 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, of which 1,237 people have recovered.

Click to play video 'Here’s how New Brunswickers are coping 11 months into the pandemic' Here’s how New Brunswickers are coping 11 months into the pandemic
Here’s how New Brunswickers are coping 11 months into the pandemic

Six people are hospitalized and two are in intensive care, officials said on Monday.

The update is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m.

CoronavirusCOVID-19HealthCOVID-19 updateatlantic bubbleCOVID-19 New Brunswickcoronavirus New BrunswickJennifer RussellDorothy Shephard
