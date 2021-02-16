COVID-19: New Brunswick to provide provincial update

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is set to provide a COVID-19 update on Tuesday.

The update, which will be led by Health Minister Dorothy Shephard and Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, comes a day after the province reported its 23rd COVID-19 death on Monday.

The individual who died was a resident of Manoir Belle Vue, an adult residential facility in Edmundston.

As of Monday, there were 140 active cases of the novel coronavirus in New Brunswick.

There have been 1,401 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, of which 1,237 people have recovered.

Six people are hospitalized and two are in intensive care, officials said on Monday.

The update is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m.