The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,401. Since Sunday, 10 people have recovered for a total of 1,237 recoveries.The province said there are currently 140 active cases. Six patients are hospitalized, and two are in intensive care.
Click to play video 'Moncton psychologist says need for mental health services at all-time high' Moncton psychologist says need for mental health services at all-time high
On Sunday, 786 tests were conducted for a total of 218,347.Zone 4 (Edmundston region) remains at the red level. All other zones remain in the orange level under the province’s mandatory order.