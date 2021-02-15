Send this page to someone via email

Public health confirmed Monday that an individual in their 80s in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) has died as a result of underlying complications, including COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths in the province to 23.

According to the province, the person was a resident of Manoir Belle Vue, an adult residential facility in Edmundston.

The province also reported one new case of COVID-19. The case is an individual aged 50-59 in Zone 4 (Edmundston region).

1:57 Moncton psychologist says need for mental health services at all-time high Moncton psychologist says need for mental health services at all-time high On Sunday, 786 tests were conducted for a total of 218,347.Zone 4 (Edmundston region) remains at the The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,401. Since Sunday, 10 people have recovered for a total of 1,237 recoveries.The province said there are currently 140 active cases. Six patients are hospitalized, and two are in intensive care.On Sunday, 786 tests were conducted for a total of 218,347.Zone 4 (Edmundston region) remains at the red level . All other zones remain in the orange level under the province’s mandatory order.

