New Brunswick reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday in Zone 4 (Edmundston region).

According to the province, the two cases are of an individual in their 20s and another in their 40s.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,400. Since Saturday, 12 people have recovered for a total of 1,227 recoveries.

Public health said there have been 22 deaths, and the number of active cases is 150.

Six patients are hospitalized and two are in intensive care. On Saturday, 668 tests were conducted for a total of 217,561.

Zone 4 (Edmundston region) remains at the red level. All other zones remain in the orange level under the province’s mandatory order.