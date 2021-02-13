16 new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, including 12 at Manoir Belle Vue

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 new recoveries on Saturday.

The new cases include 12 being reported at Manoir Belle Vue, a long-term care home in Edmundston, N.B.

The cases at Manoir Belle Vue were detected during the latest round of testing at the facility.

In a Facebook post made on Saturday, Manoir Belle Vue Inc., said seven residents and five employees had tested positive.

The facility also reported that seven residents had recovered from COVID-19 making for a total of 32 recoveries at the care home.

The province of New Brunswick reported that they’ll conduct another round of mass testing at the facility.

Of the 16 cases reported on Saturday, one is located in the Moncton region: an individual between the ages of 30 and 39.

Fifteen of the 16 cases are located in the Edmundston region: two people 19-years-old or younger; an individual between the ages of 20 and 29; two people between the ages of 30 and 39; two people between the ages of 40 and 49; three people between the ages of 60 and 69; four people between the ages of 80 and 89; and a single individual 90 years old or older.

“Although Family Day may look different this year, be sure to make time for those you love,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a press release. “FaceTime, an email or simple text can go a long way. With this beautiful winter weather, I encourage all New Brunswickers to get outside while following Public Health measures and enjoy the fresh air.”

There have been 1,398 cases in New Brunswick, of which 1,215 are considered to have recovered. There have been 22 deaths as a result of the virus.

There are now seven people in the hospital, three of which are in intensive care.

The Edmundston region remains in the red phase of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan. All other regions remain in the orange phase.

